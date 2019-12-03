Augustus Caesar , Golden Era and Lady Lanette catch the eye

Augustus Caesar , Golden Era and Lady Lanette caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec.3) morning.

Inner sand.

1000m: 2/y/o Lady Lanette (Dashrath), Retained Asset (Daman) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former who finished three lengths ahead should make amends. Righteous (Roche), Del Mar (Trevor) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Tanjo (S.J.Sunil) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39. Moved well. La Magnifique (Neeraj) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Bateleur (rb) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved impressively. Mzilikazi (Parmar), Martini (Roche) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Golden Era (Baria), Hodson’s Horse (Santosh) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up two lengths and easily finished level. Note former. Victorious Sermon (Akshay), One For The Glory (Kadam) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41. Both moved together freely. Rhapsody (Roche), Elation (Zervan) 1-38.5, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead.