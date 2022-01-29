Augustus Caesar clinches Hyderabad Race Club Trophy

Mumbai:

Mr. S.M. Ruia’s Augustus Caesar (Neeraj Rawal up) claimed the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, the chief event of Saturday’s (Jan. 29) races here. The winner is trained by Altamash A. Ahmed.

The Managing Committee of RWITC paid homage by observing two minutes silence in the paddock to the legendary trainer Rashid R. Byramji who passed away this morning at Bengaluru.

1. R.R. KOMANDUR PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 : RAFFAELLO (Kirtish) 1, Monarchy (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Lex Luthor (Parmar) 3 and Remy Red (Kaviraj) 4. 3-1/2, 3 and 1-1/4. 1m 22. 07s. ₹51 (w), 21, 16 and 77 (p). SHP: 35, FP; 149, Q: 97, Tanala: 2,555. Favourite: Monarchy. Owners: Mr. Mukul Sonawala, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP & Mr. Girish S. Mehta. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Note: In this race Fidato (C.S. Jodha up) stopped galloping near 200m and did not finish the race.

2. A. GEDDIS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: RASPUTIN (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Empower (T.S. Jodha) 2, Arabian Phoenix (Kaviraj) 3 and Ladida (Bhawani) 4. 1-3/4, 2 and Nose 1m 36. 67s. ₹15 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 49, Q: 20, Tanala: 141 and 96. Favourite: Rasputin. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, M/s. Jehangir Mehta, Milan Luthria & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

3. LT. COL. GOVIND SINGH (VRC) TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: DESERT FIRE (T.S. Jodha) 1, Columbian (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Nothing To Worry (Zervan) 3 and Majestic Warrior (Aniket) 4. 1-3/4, Nose and 2-1/4. 1m 10. 48s. ₹98 (w), 36 and 10 (p). SHP: 56, FP: 408, Q: 104, Tanala: 634 and 679. Favourite: Columbian. Owner: Mr. Rakesh R. Bhojgadhiya. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

4. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: SHE IS ON FIRE (S. Zervan) 1, Flash Force (S. Amit) 2, Seminole (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Hilad (Shahrukh) 4. 2, 3 and 1/2. 1m 24. 72s. ₹49 (w), 16, 16 and 25 (p). SHP: 65, FP: 194, Q: 80, Tanala: 307 and 146. Favourite: Flash Force. Owners: M/s. Parag C. Mengale, Purtu Singh & Dwijraj Singh Jodha. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

5. HYDERABAD RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: AUGUSTUS CAESAR (Neeraj) 1, Gazino (Zervan) 2, Joaquin (Kaviraj) 3 and Silver Flames (T.S. Jodha) 4. 1-1/4, Lnk and 2. 1m 9. 99s. ₹65 (w), 17 and 38 (p). SHP: 34, FP: 538, Q: 194, Tanala: 970 and 297. Favourite: Iron Age. Owner: Mr. S.M. Ruia. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

6. R.R. KOMANDUR PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: MAJORELLA BLUE (Zervan) 1, Rue St Honore’ (Neeraj) 2, Sunlord (Kirtish) 3 and Zacapa (Aniket) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4 and 4. 1m 23. 47s. ₹201 (w), 17, 14 and 10 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 642, Q: 626, Tanala: 2,843 and 609. Favourite: Sunlord. Owners: M/s. Vivek Lalwani & Shubhag Singh. Trainer: Subhag Singh.

7. MACHUPICCHU PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: AHEAD OF MY TIME (Parmar) 1, Jerusalem (Yash Narredu) 2, Stunning Visual (Zervan) 3 and Hagibis (S. Amit) 4. Not run: Swift. 10-3/4, 2-1/4 and 14-1/2. 1m 10. 80s. ₹16 (w), 15 and 10 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 82, Q: 56, Tanala: 112 and 58. Favourite: Ahead Of My Time. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

8. MAGIC TOUCH PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BIRKIN BLOWER (Aniket) 1, Untitled (Kaviraj) 2, Slam Dunk (Shelar) 3 and Champers On Ice (P. Vinod) 4. 3/4, 6-3/4 and Lnk. 57. 89s. ₹16 (w), 10, 17 and 72 (p). SHP: 59, FP: 73, Q: 61, Tanala: 561 and 341. Favourite: Birkin Blower. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

9. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: HONOURABLE EYES (Raghuveer) 1, Sussing (Hanumant) 2, Cadescent Star (Zeeshan) 3 and Speculator (Zervan) 4. Lnk, 1 and Snk. 1m 25. 12s. ₹199 (w), 36, 21 and 14 (p). SHP: 79, FP: 1,818, Q: 898, Tanala: 2,160. Favourite: Candescent Star. Owner: Mr. Narayan Sainathan. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

Jackpot (i): 70%: (c/o), 30%: ₹8,180 (3 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 1,39, 689 (1 tkt), 30%: 2,993 (20 tkts.).

Treble: (i): 6,541 (1 tkt), (ii): 2,115 (3 tkts.), (iii) 927: (15 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 14,593 (c/o); 30%: 3,127 (2 tkts.).