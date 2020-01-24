Augustus Caesar claims Rajpipla Trophy

Augustus Caesar, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, claimed the Rajpipla Trophy in a close finish from Awesome One at the evening races here on Friday (Feb. 24). The winner is owned by M/s. S.M. Ruia, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Gaurav Sethi & Berjis Minoo Desai. Altamash A. Ahmed trains the winner.

A minute’s silence was observed in the paddock, by the Managing Committee of RWITC and trainers, in memory of former trainer Abbas A. Abbas who passed away in Pune on Wednesday (Jan. 22) following a massive heart attack.

1. J V SHUKLA–ASHWAMITRA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: VAN DYKE (Trevor) 1, Western Front (David Egan) 2, Fencing (Dashrath) 3 and Till End Of Time (Sandesh) 4. 1/2, 1-1/2, 1. 1m, 38.13s. ₹18 (w), 12 and 21 (p). SHP: 36, FP: 74, Q: 44, Tanala: 154 and 54. Favourite: Van Dyke. Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjiboy and Mr.Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. & Mrs. D.P. Adenwalla. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

2. ALLAIRE PLATE (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ATHULYA (Nicky Mackay) 1, Nicollini (Leigh Roche) 2, Rogue One (Kaviraj) 3 and Kennedy (Trevor) 4. 1/2, 1-3/4, 3. 1m, 52.65s. ₹37 (w), 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 34, EXW: 1,453, FP: 117, Q: 24, Tanala: 263 and 123. Favourite: Nicollini. Owners: Mr. Rajesh Monga & Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. RAJPIPLA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: AUGUSTUS CAESAR (Neeraj) 1, Awesome One (Trevor) 2, Zenon (Kaviraj) 3 and Frivolous (Peter) 4. Snk, 11-1/2, 9-3/4. 1m, 23.79s. ₹15 (w), 12 and 12 (p). SHP: 18, FP: 22, Q: 14, Tanala: 28 and 22. Favourite: Augustus Caesar. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia, Abhimanyu J. Thackersey, Gaurav Sethi & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Altamash A. Ahmed.

4. Y M CHAUDHRY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: SUCCESSOR (David Egan) 1, Alita (Nicky Mackay) 2, Zaeim (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Magic In The Wind (Sandesh) 4. 2, 1-1/2, 1-3/4. 1m, 24.73s. ₹19 (w), 11 and 36 (p). SHP: 64, EXW: 2,685, FP: 361, Q: 111, Tanala: 468 and 208. Favourite: Successor. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukul Sonawala & Mr. D.R.Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP’s. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: BLACK CHERRY (J. Chinoy) 1, Grand Sinatra (S.J. Sunil) 2, Titanium (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Twinspire (Neeraj) 4. 2-3/4, 1, 1-3/4. 1m, 25.25s. ₹40 (w), 16, 22 and 14 (p). SHP: 108, EXW: 16,646, EXP: 270, FP: 797, Q: 613, Tanala: 1,084 and 1,161. Favourite: Twinspire. Owners: Mr. Laxmikumar Goculdas rep. B.S. Services Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Sam Mistry. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

6. DAMODARDAS C. SHAH TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: DEL MAR (Trevor) 1, Properly Posh (Neeraj) 2, Divine Glory (Kaviraj) 3 and Oui Sauvage (Santosh) 4. Not run: Cipher. 3/4, 1/2, Lnk. 1m, 11.36s. ₹22 (w), 16, 18 and 19 (p). SHP: 60, EXW: 1,3688, EXP: 393, FP: 153, Q: 55, Tanala: 1,007 and 539. Favourite: Del Mar. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. M M T PANDOLE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: MYSTIC BAY (David Egan) 1, Chephirah (Nicky Mackay) 2, Ebony (Neeraj) 3 and Super Mario (Zeeshan) 4. 3, Hd, Sh. 58.31s. ₹48 (w), 17, 27 and 28 (p). SHP: 61, EXP: 5,685, FP: 569, Q: 162, Tanala: 1,319 and 707. Favourite: Namaqua. Owners: Mr. Byram N. Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. B.E. Saldhana. Trainer: M. Narredu.

8. ISN’T SHE SPECIAL PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: PEERLESS (Akshay) 1, Regal Shot (Bhawani) 2, Dragonmoss (Nirmal) 3 and Anniversary Girl (S.Amit) 4. 2-1/2, 2-1/2, 3-1/2. 1m, 25.32s. ₹29 (w), 13, 16 and 17 (p). SHP: 38, EXW: 6,990, EXP:1,398, FP: 185, Q: 42, Tanala: 265 and 101. Favourite: Dazzling Eyes. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Jay V. Shirke. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,957 (165 tkts.) and 30%: ₹562 (498 tkts.).

Treble: ₹1,454 (9 tkts.), (ii) 461 (82 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: ₹4,487 (17 tkts.) and 30%: ₹695 (47 tkts.).