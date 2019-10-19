Auburn and Kariega excel

Auburn and Kariega excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct.19) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Forever Free (rb) 37. Moved well.

800m: Don’t Mess With Me (rb), Sir Song (Daman) 54, 600/41 Pair level. 2/y/o Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (Santosh), Blitzkrieg (Shubham) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and they finished level. Makati (Kaviraj), 2/y/o Arazan/Lady Angharad (Aniket) 51, 600/38.5. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to finish level. Take It Easy (Nazil), Periwinkle (Niranjan) 48.5, 600/35.5. Former was well in hand and they finished level. 2/y/os Birkin Blower (Akshay), Fassbinder (K.Kadam) 54, 600/40. They were easy. Tasman (S.J.Sunil), Sagittarius (Niranjan) 49, 600/36.5. Pair moved level freely. Velvet Vibes (rb) 53, 600/40. Urged.

1000m: Jack Flash (Nazil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/os Virasat (Akshay), Evangeline (K.Kadam) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy. Rogue One (Kuldeep) 1-5.5, 600/38.5. Urged. Thunderclap (Santosh), Gold Member (Daman) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/40. Former better. Speculator (Baria) 1-5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Responded well. Kariega (Akshay) 1-3, 800/49, 600/37. Moved attractively. Julio Cesaro (Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41.5. Easy. Running River (Shubham), Victorious Spirit (K.Kadam) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Rainbow Trout (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Good. Tudor Hall (Mahesh) 1-8, 600/40.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Guarneriz (Daman), Silver Storm (Baria) 1-25, 600/42.5. Pair easy. Auburn (Mahesh) 1-16.5, 1000/1-2.5, 800/49.5, 600/37. Moved impressively. Nekhbet (Parmar), Notoriety (Pradeep) 1-19.5, 1000/1-4, 800/49, 600/37. Pair moved level freely. One For The Glory (Roushan), Treason (Mahesh) 1-21.5, 1000/1-5.5, 600/37.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Dumas (Akshay) 1-25.5, 600/42. Easy. Watchmyscript (Parmar), Sylvester (Baria) 1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead.