Ataturk shines

Ataturk shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 31) morning.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sand track:
600m: Dagger’s Strike (app) 39. Moved freely. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Gimme (A. Prakash) 39. Easy. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently.
ADVERTISEMENT
800m: Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Odysseus (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/36. Pressed.
1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Pushed. Pyrite (A. Prakash) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely.
1200m: Cache (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.
1600m: Ataturk (Saqlain), The Panther (N. Bhosale) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.