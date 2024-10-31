ADVERTISEMENT

Ataturk shines

Published - October 31, 2024 04:34 pm IST - PUNE:

Ataturk shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 31) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sand track:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (app) 39. Moved freely. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Gimme (A. Prakash) 39. Easy. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 39.  Moved fluently.

ADVERTISEMENT

800m: Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Odysseus (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/36. Pressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Pushed. Pyrite (A. Prakash) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely.

1200m: Cache (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: Ataturk (Saqlain), The Panther (N. Bhosale) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US