Ataturk shines

Ataturk shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 31) morning.

Sand track:

600m: Dagger’s Strike (app) 39. Moved freely. Between Friends (T.S. Jodha) 38. Worked well. Gimme (A. Prakash) 39. Easy. Black Thunder (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy. Ricochet (T.S. Jodha) 39. Moved fluently.

800m: Mighty Sparrow (Saqlain), Odysseus (Kaviraj) 50, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior. Floyd (T.S. Jodha) 50, 600/36. Pressed.

1000m: Fast Approach (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Worked well. Magileto (T.S. Jodha) 1-4, 800/49, 600/36. Pushed. Pyrite (A. Prakash) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Worked freely.

1200m: Cache (Saqlain) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

1600m: Ataturk (Saqlain), The Panther (N. Bhosale) 1-48, 1400/1-34, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level.