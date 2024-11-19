Ataturk and Odysseus please

Ataturk and Odysseus pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 19) morning.

Sand track:

800m: Rush (Prasad) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1000m: Jade (C. Umesh) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Democracy (C. Umesh) 1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Moved attractively. Gordon (app), Christofle (C. Umesh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was urged and finished two lengths head. 2/y/o Diego Garcia (Nirmal), Oishika (S. Kamble) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was one length superior.

1400m: Ataturk (C. Umesh), Odysseus (app) 1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved impressively and finished level.

