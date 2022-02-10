Ataash, Beastia and Chancellor impress

Mumbai:

10 February 2022 17:42 IST

Ataash, Beastia and Chancellor impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 10) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Silver Steps (Zeeshan), Cupido (rb). They ended level. Brave Beauty (Zervan) 42. Easy.

800m: Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 50.5, 600/38. Responded well. Dagger's Strike (Ayyar) 52, 600/38. Moved well. Lord Vader (Jaykumar) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Minx (Kirtish) 1-9, 600/40. Moved well. Vikramaditya (Kirtish) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/40. Worked well. Monarchy (Kaviraj) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved fluently. Faith (Kirtish) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Good work. Ataash (T.S. Jodha), Seminole (P. Shinde) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/38.5. Pressed.

1200m: Beastia (Bhawani) 1-19.5, 1000/1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Moved attractively.

1600m: Chancellor (P. Vinod) 1-49, 1400/1-34.5, 1200/1-20.5, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Pleased.