Ataash and Versace show out

February 12, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Mumbai

Ataash and Versace showed out when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Feb. 12) morning. Inner sand: 600m: Reciprocity (rb) 40. Easy. 800m: Nationwide (rb) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Floyd (Zervan) 54, 600/40. Moved well. 1000m: Attained (Mosin) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Moved fluently. Ataash (Shelar), Chieftain (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished six lengths ahead. Ocean Of God (V. Jodha) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Versace (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well. Midas Touch (app) 1-9, 600/42. Urged. Gangster (rb), Maransh (rb) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started four lengths ahead and finished a distance ahead. 1200m: Kamaria (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved well. Kimiko (Bhawani) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Worked well. Uzi (rb) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely. 1400m: Axlrod (Zervan) 1-39, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42. Pushed.

