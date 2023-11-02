Asio, Sonic Dash, The Awakening and Glorious Grace please

November 02, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Asio, Sonic Dash, The Awakening and Glorious Grace pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 2).

Outer sand:

600m: Fun Storm (rb) 47. Lord Of The Turf (rb) 44.5. Easy. Timeless Grandeur (rb) 43.5.

800m: Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Chinese Whisper - Martinique) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Plaintaire - Stardom Calling) (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46. They finished level. Royal Monarch (Farid Ansari) 57.5, 600/43. Shaped well.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Asio (Yash Narredu), Sonic Dash (M. Bhaskar) 1-10, 800/.56, 600/41.5. They maintain form. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-11, 800/56, 600/41.5. Moved on the bit. A 2-y-o (Arod - Saffire Song) (Farid Ansari), a 2-y-o (Charmo - Supernova) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45, Unextended.

Inner sand: 800m: Abilitare (rb), Raffinato (rb) 1-2, 600/47.

1000m: Glorious Grace (Inayat) 1-4.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved attractively. Velu Nachiyar (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Moriset (Farhan Alam) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Eased up. Something Royal (Inayat) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (rb), Desert Star (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. They were easy. Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (R.S. Bhati) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former finished a length in front. Clockwise (Inayat) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Happiness (R. Manish), Romualdo (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45. They were handy and level.

Noted on Wednesday (Nov. 1).

Outer sand:

800m: Perfect Blend (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/44. Handy. Authentic Bell (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Mon General (Ram Nandan) 59, 600/43. Extended.

1000m: Fine Promise (rb) 1-9.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. Urged in the last part. Desert Star (rb), Wind Symbol (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/41. They are in fine nick.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari) 41.5. Urged.

800m: Pense’e (rb) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Samurai Blue (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42. In fine condition. Gods Plan (rb) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. In good shape. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy. Asio (Yash Narredu) 1-15, 8001-1, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Sangeetha (rb) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Conscious Keeper (Koshi Kumar) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Rays Of Sun (Koshi Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/45. Shaped well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.