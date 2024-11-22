Asio impresses

Asio impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh) 45. Handy. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Royal Protocal) (Farid Ansari) 47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Foi Et Amour) (Inayat), Seina (R. Gochhi) 43.5, Former finished two lengths ahead.

800m: A 2-y-o (Kambaku - Flight To Glory) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Angelique) (S.J. Moulin) 58, 600/43. Former extended and finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Romantic Sunset (S.J. Moulin) 57, 600/43. They were urged and the former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Cape Kidnappers) (S.J. Moulin), a 2-y-o (Dali Spyglass Hill) (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43. They are in fine shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Aviothic (rb) 47. Easy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 47. Ethical (rb), Seattle Blue (rb) 46. Asio (A.S. Peter) 40.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (C. Brisson), Paris O’Conner (rb) 44. They were easy. Off Shore Breeze (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Dream Vision (rb) 45. See It Thru (Hindu Singh) 46. Moved on tight reigns. A 2-y-o (Arod - Queen Regent) (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Suriya Lakshmi) (rb) 46. They finished together. A 2-y-o (War Hammer - Barbosell) (rb), Red Pencile (rb) 47. They moved freely.

800m: A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat), Emperor Charmavat (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/40. Former responded well to the urgings and finished four lengths ahead. Brook Magic (C. Brisson) 49, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

