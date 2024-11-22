 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asio impresses

Published - November 22, 2024 12:27 am IST - CHENNAI:

Asio impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 21).

Outer sand:

600m: Truth In Wine (Hindu Singh) 45. Handy. A 2-y-o (Saamidd - Royal Protocal) (Farid Ansari) 47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Foi Et Amour) (Inayat), Seina (R. Gochhi) 43.5, Former finished two lengths ahead.

800m: A 2-y-o (Kambaku - Flight To Glory) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Angelique) (S.J. Moulin) 58, 600/43. Former extended and finished two lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Dreamfield - Kirkwood) (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Romantic Sunset (S.J. Moulin) 57, 600/43. They were urged and the former finished four lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Cape Kidnappers) (S.J. Moulin), a 2-y-o (Dali Spyglass Hill) (P. Vikram) 59, 600/43. They are in fine shape.

Inner sand:

600m: Aviothic (rb) 47. Easy. Black Label (Shah Alam) 47. Ethical (rb), Seattle Blue (rb) 46. Asio (A.S. Peter) 40.5. Strode out well. A 2-y-o (French Navy - Night Of Stars) (C. Brisson), Paris O’Conner (rb) 44. They were easy. Off Shore Breeze (Ram Nandan), a 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Dream Vision (rb) 45. See It Thru (Hindu Singh) 46. Moved on tight reigns. A 2-y-o (Arod - Queen Regent) (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Suriya Lakshmi) (rb) 46. They finished together. A 2-y-o (War Hammer - Barbosell) (rb), Red Pencile (rb) 47. They moved freely.

800m: A 2-y-o (Akeed Champion - Free Way) (Inayat), Emperor Charmavat (Ram Nandan) 54, 600/40. Former responded well to the urgings and finished four lengths ahead. Brook Magic (C. Brisson) 49, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

Published - November 22, 2024 12:27 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.