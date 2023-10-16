Asio and Excellent Star work well 

October 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Asio and Excellent Star worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 16).

Outer sand:

600m: A Wink Annda Smile (rb), Made In Heaven (H.G. Rathod) 43. They finished level. Miss Allure (M. Bhaskar), Great Spirit (Ramandeep) 49.5. They moved freely.

1000m: Asio (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Former, who maintains form started three lengths behind and ended well ahead.

1200m: Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Speed Air (Ramandeep) 1-34, 1,000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44.5. They moved on the bit.

Inner sand:

1000m: Excellent Star (rb) 1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. Moved well. Dark Son (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-13, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former started and finished four lengths in front. Once You Go Black (P. Vikram) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/48. Easy.

Noted on Sunday (Oct. 15):

Gate practice (Inner sand):

1000m: Berettini (rb), Cavallo Volante (S. Kabdhar), Kings Return (C. Brisson) 1-6.52. They took a good jump. Brook Magic (Farhan Alam), a 3-y-o (Speaking Of Which - Aster Rose) (Ram Nandan), Emelda (Koshi Kumar) 1-5.78. They jumped out well. Royal Baron (rb), Royal Memoir (Ram Nandan), Crown Drive (Farhan Alam) 1-12.17. The trio jumped out well. Prince Purple (rb), Silk Stuff (Ram Nandan), Saintly Star (Farhan Alam) 1-12.17. First two named finished together in front. Constant Variable (Ramandeep), Abnegator (rb), Rwanda (rb), Raffinato (rb) 1-4.35. They jumped out well. Atlantica (P. Vikram), Presidential (Hindu Singh) 1-8.38. They took a good jump and finished level. Helen Of Troy (rb), Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 1-6.28. Former finished three lengths in front.

Noted on Saturday (Oct. 14):

Outer sand:

600m: Call Me (rb), Felix (rb) 42.5. They are in fine condition. I Want It All (H.G Rathod) 43.5. In good shape.

800m: Spectacle (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-2.5, 600/46. They were easy. Sacre Couer (rb) 58, 600/46. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Ashwa Dev (K.V. Baskar) 42. Unextended.

800m: Anzio (Farhan Alam), Kings Walk (Ram Nandan) 52, 600/38.5. They moved well. Moriset (C. Brisson), Speculation (Ram Nandan) 53, 600/39.5. They are in fine nick. Multicrown (Koshi Kumar), Rinello (rb) 53.5, 600/39. They worked well. Gutsy (S. Kabdhar) 52, 600/38.5. Retains form. Glorious Grace (rb) 55, 600/39.5. In good condition. Septimius Severus (R.S. Bhati), Confidential (Hindu Singh) 56.5, 600/43. They moved freely. Sweet Legacy (Hindu Singh), Beautiful (R.S. Bhati) 57, 600/42.5. They were easy. Silver Soul (rb), Flurry Heart (Ramandeep) 56.5, 600/42.5. They finished together.

1000m: Annexed (Farhan Alam) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved impressively. Ocean Love (K.V. Baskar) 1-10, 800/56, 600/41.5. Handy. Bohemian Star (rb) 1-12.5, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Urged. A 2-y-o (Western Aristocrat- Cape Kidnappers) (rb), John Wick (P. Vikram), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Twice Over) (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45. They shaped well. Pacific (rb) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600/41. In fine trim.