Asio and Brook Magic impress

Asio and Brook Magic impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Aug. 20).

Outer sand:

800m: Brook Magic (S. Kabdhar), Star Brand (Ram Nandan) 52, 600/39. They pleased. Royal Icon (rb), Prince Purple (rb) 55.5, 600/43.5. They shaped well. Cavallo Volante (Ram Nandan) 57, 600/43.5. Unextended.

1000m: Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Multicrown (Ram Nandan) 1-15.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit.

Inner sand:

800m: Aesthetics (A.S. Peter), 57, 600/43. In good shape. Mahadevi (rb) 1-3, 600/48. King’s Return (rb), Royal Chivalry (rb) 56, 600/41. A fit pair.

1000m: Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-3.5, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. In great heart. Abilitare (rb), Marquita (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Queen Cliff (A.S. Peter), Bomber Jet (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43.5. They were easy. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Asta (rb) 1-30.5, (1200-600) 42. Eased up.

Gate practice (inner sand):

1000m: This Is Gold (M. Bhaskar), Aspira (A.S. Peter) 1-10.11. They jumped out smartly and ended level. Marshall (K.V. Baskar), Air Marshall (rb) 1-8.89. They took a level jump. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Brilliant Lady (A.S. Peter) 1-10.96. They jumped out well.

Noted on (Aug. 19):

Inner sand:

600m: Authentic Bell (rb) 46. Easy.

800m: Vandhiyathevan (Farid Ansari), Cartel (N. Murugan) 55, 600/39.5. They are in fine nick. Element (A.S. Peter) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Reign Of Terror (Shankar Lal) 59, 600/43.5. Extended.

1000m: Angavai (Farid Ansari), Skylight (N. Murugan) 1-3.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. They worked well. Admiral Shaw (Inayat) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. Delighted (rb), Safety (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Romualdo (rb), Memory Lane (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. They moved freely. Diamond And Pearls (Inayat), Off Shore Breeze (rb) 1-11, 800/.56, 600/41. They impressed. Vellaiamma (Farid Ansari) 1-13, 800/57, 600/42. In fine condition. Avantador (Shankar Lal), Majestic Princess (N. Murugan) 1-11, 800/54, 600/41. They moved well and finished level. Constant Variable (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/44. Unextended.

1200m: Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Sonic Dash (A.S. Peter) 1-28.5, 1000/1-10, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. They put up a pleasing display. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-32.5, 1000/1-16.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Moved freely.

Noted on (Aug. 18):

Outer sand:

600m: Sacre Couer (N. Darshan) 44.5. Cynosure (A.M. Tograllu) 45. In good shape.

800m: Presto Power (N. Darshan) 58, 600/43. Shaped well. 1000m: Ashwa Dev (N. Darshan) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Easy. Blue Eyed Boy (N. Darshan), Radiant Joy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46. They moved freely. Knotty Power (N. Darshan) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy.

1200m: Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-31, 1000/1-14, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy.

Inner sand:

600m: Royal Marquess (Bharat Mal) 41. Shaped well. Royal Mayfair (rb) 43. Relic Warrior (Bharat Mal) 40. Pushed. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 39.5. Moved well. Turf Beauty (rb) 41.5. Fit. Western Girl (Bharat Mal) 41. In good condition.

800m: King’s Guardian (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well. Royal Nobility (Farid Ansari) 56.5, 600/42.5. Unextended. Authentic Bell (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Extended. Regent Prince (rb) 57.5, 600/42. In good shape. Royal Falcon (Farid Ansari) 59.5, 600/43. Royal Supremacy (rb) 59, 600/42. Urged.

1000m: Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-13.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Handy. Edmund (Shyam Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Sea Waters (Bharat Mal) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Supreme Grandeur (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Honorable Lady (Shyam Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/42. Moved well. Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy.