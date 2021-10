Ashwa Raudee claims victory in Artillery Trophy

Hyderabad:

10 October 2021 19:00 IST

Trainer Laxman Singh’s ward Ashwa Raudee, ridden by C.S. Jodha, won the Artillery Trophy, the main event of Sunday’s (Oct. 10) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Jockey Akshay Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. TWIN CITIES PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): INDIAN GLORY (Akshay Kumar) 1, Southern Act (B.R. Kumar) 2, Despang (P. Trevor) 3 and Ashwa Pushkin (Ashad Asbar) 4. Nk, 2-1/2 and 3-1/4. 1m, 14.47s. ₹26 (w), 10, 24 and 11 (p). SHP: 79, THP: 54, SHW: 15 and 49, FP: 341, Q: 210, Tanala: 922. Favourite: Despang. Owners: Mr. Mohammed Rasheed Ali Khan, Mr. Venkata Kirshna Reddy Challuri & Mr. Aziz Ahmed Khan. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

2. TWIN CITIES PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): CITY OF BLESSING (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Unsung Hero (Aneel) 2, Cabello (G. Naresh) 3 and Cash Register (P. Trevor) 4. 3/4, 4-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 14.26s. ₹22 (w), 13, 19 and 12 (p). SHP: 71, THP: 48, SHW: 16 and 36 (p). FP: 304, Q: 193, Tanala: 1,616. Favourite: City Of Blessing. Owners: Mr. K. Thribuvan Reddy & Mr. K. Vivek Reddy. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

3. TWIN CITIES PLATE (Div. III) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): BLUE ORIGIN (Akshay Kumar) 1, Sea Of Class (Mukesh Kumar) 2, First In Line (Khurshad Alam) 3 and I am Superman (Rafique Sk.) 4. Not run: Flower. 8-1/4,2-3/4,3/4. 1m, 13.22. ₹11 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 60, SHW: 10 and 15 (p). FP: 37, Q: 37, Tanala: 238. Favourite: Blue Origin. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Z. Poonawalla & Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Private Limited, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole, Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BURANO (Ashad Asbar) 1, Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 2, Rising Queen (Abhay Singh) 3 and California Beauty (B.R. Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 14.07s. ₹32(w), 11, 11 and 14 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 30, SHW: 13 and 10 (p). FP: 79, Q: 19, Tanala: 195. Favourite: Keystone. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. ARTILLERY TROPHY (2,000m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ASHWA RAUDEE (C.S. Jodha) 1, Forever Bond (P. Trevor) 2, Moringa (Surya Prakash) 3 and King Roger (Akshay Kumar) 4. Not run: Dream Jewel. 1-1/2, 2 and 3-3/4. 2m, 8.10s. ₹46 (w), 12, 10 and 17 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 30, SHW: 14 and 20 (p). FP: 158, Q: 68, Tanala: 692. Favourite: King Roger. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

6. P.V.G. RAJU MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): ICE BERRY (C.P. Bopanna) 1, Winning Player (Gaurav Singh) 2, Sea Wolf (Ajit Singh) 3 and Rhine (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Berkeley. 1-1/4, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m, 29.10s. ₹34 (w), 15, 14 and 18 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 47, SHW: 18 and 16 (p). FP: 106, Q: 48, Tanala: 527. Favourite: Winning Player. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

7. NAWAB SULTAN ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): FOUR ONE FOUR (Deepak Singh) 1, Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 2, Nearest (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Sheldon (P. Trevor) 4. Hd, 2 and 3/4. 1m, 27.53s. ₹114 (w), 26, 21 and 22 (p). SHP: 74, THP: 64, SHW: 55 and 57, FP: 2,351, Q: 930, Tanala: 8,494. Favourite: Sheldon. Owner: Mr. Md. Sultan. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

8. P.V.G. RAJU MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): SUN DANCER (Akshay Kumar) 1, N R I Gift (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Starwalker (G. Naresh) 3 and Team Player (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4-3/4, 1/2 and 2. 1m, 28.86s. ₹21 (w), 12, 15 and 33 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 107, SHW: 15 and 15 (p). FP: 69, Q: 40, Tanala: 574. Favourite: Sun Dancer. Owners: Mr. Atul Bhanu Sanghani, Mr. Keerthi Narasimhachar, Mr. Ketineni Sayaji Rao & Mr. Sarin Katta. Trainer: L.D. Silva.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹16,356 (34 tkts.) & 30%: 2,535 (94 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 128 (340 tkts.), (ii) 332 (145 tkts.), (iii) 1,066 (94 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: 1,173 (42 tkts.).