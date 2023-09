Ashwa Morocco claims the Chief Minister’s Cup

September 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer G. Shashikanth’s Ashwa Morocco (Ajay Kumar up) won the Chief Minister’s Cup, the main event of Sunday’s (Sept. 17) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer S. Sreekant saddled three winners of the day.

1. GREEN HAVEN PLATE: STAR CRUISE (A. Imran Khan) 1, Deccan Ranger (Ajay Kumar) 2, Canterbury (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Creative Art (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 4. 2-3/4, 2 and 8. 1m 15. 05s. ₹16 (w), 11, 11 and 11 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 35, SHW: 13 and 19, FP: 51, Q: 39, Tanala: 93. Favourite: Star Cruise.

Owner: Mr. Ch Naga Nancharayya. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. CHAITANYA CHAKRAM PLATE: DECOY (Suraj Narredu) 1, Encore (Akshay Kumar) 2, Alcahol Free (Tograllu) 3 and Assured Success (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 4, 7-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 25. 77s. ₹22 (w), 13, 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 52, SHW: 12 and 15, FP: 55, Q: 28, Tanala: 273. Favourite: Encore.

Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP. Trainer: M.R. Chauhan.

3. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. II): ITS ON (B. Nikhil) 1, Colt Pistol (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sweet Talk (S.K. Paswan) 3 and Divine Connection (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3-3/4, Hd and 1-1/2. 1m 13. 75s. ₹19 (w), 11, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 39, SHW: 25 and 18, FP: 22, Q: 57, Tanala: 244. Favourite: Its On.

Owners: Mr. Rohit Gupta rep. Rolli Stud Dairy & Agri. Farm & Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

4. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP (Div. II): JUST INCREDIBLE (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Wallop And Gallop (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Miss Marvellous (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ice Berry (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. 1m 41. 03s. ₹43 (w), 15, 10 and 10 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 51, SHW: 33 and 19, FP: 347, Q: 140, Tanala: 579. Favourite: Miss Marvellous.

Owners: Mr. Ashok Rupani & Mr. Sunder Peshwani. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

5. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE CUP (Div. I): NIGHTMARE (Ajay Kumar) 1, Icicle (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Thanks (Kuldeep Singh (Jr) ) 3 and Despang (Surya Prakash) 4. 1, 3/4 and 2. 1m 39. 74s. ₹71 (w), 19, 16 and 25 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 128, SHW: 47 and 23, FP: 425, Q: 150, Tanala: 5,176. Favourite: Icicle.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

6. CHIEF MINISTER’S CUP: ASHWA MOROCCO (Ajay Kumar) 1, Mysterious Angel (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Soloist (Shivansh) 3 and Akido (Akshay Kumar) 4. 4, 4-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 37. 95s. 4, 4-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m 37. 95s. ₹30 (w), 12, 12 and 46 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 117, SHW: 26 and 10, FP: 101, Q: 42, Tanala: 1,621. Favourite: Mysterious Angel.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: G. Shashikanth.

7. MANCHERIAL PLATE (Div. I): STAR RACER (A. Imran Khan) 1, First Class (B. Nikhil) 2, Sangreal (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Silver Lining (Afroz Khan) 4. 3/4, Nose and 2. 1m 13. 86s. ₹32 (w), 12, 18 and 12 (p). SHP: 41, THP: 60, SHW: 11 and 40, FP: 247, Q: 133, Tanala: 399. Favourite: Sangreal.

Owners: Mr. Jitendra D. Parekh & Mr. Mamidi Bhudevi Dilip Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹11,336 (25 tkts.); 30%: 1,278 (95 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 845 (57 tkts.), (ii) 12,613 (5 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 530 (44 tkts.), (ii) 820 (63 tkts.).

