Ashwa Magadheera well prepped to come good in Karnataka Police Cup 

July 22, 2023 12:30 am | Updated July 21, 2023 07:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ashwa Magadheera, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Karnataka Police Cup (1,800m), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday (July 22). False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. BOLD GESTURE PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 2-00 p.m.: 1. Meghann (8) Abdul Fazal 62.5, 2. Greenwich (1) S. John 62, 3. Fair Counsel (3) P. Siddaraju 60.5, 4. Way Of Life (4) R. Pradeep 60.5, 5. Sky Princess (5) Sai Kiran 60, 6. Southernaristocrat (2) B. Paswan 60, 7. Bellissimo (7) Afsar Khan 58 and 8. Perfect Halo (6) Tousif 53.

1. SKY PRINCESS, 2. GREENWICH, 3. PERFECT HALO

2. DONCASTER PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-30: 1. Peluche (5) A. Ramu 61.5, 2. Memorable Time (1) Akshay K 59, 3. Aircraft (4) Trevor 57.5, 4. Armory (3) Kiran Rai 57, 5. High Opinion (6) Hindu S 56.5, 6. Glow In The Dark (7) Sai Kiran 54, 7. Ring Master (2) S. Saqlain 53 and 8. Ultimate Chance (8) G. Vivek 51.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. MEMORABLE TIME, 2. AIRCRAFT, 3. GLOW IN THE DARK

3. ABOLINE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Schafenberg (8) Rayan 60, 2. Foi (2) Akshay K 56.5, 3. Appsara (6) Vinod Shinde 56, 4. Spirit Dancer (3) Vishal Bunde 56, 5. Domina (9) C. Umesh 55, 6. Sacred Creator (5) Kiran Rai 55, 7. Burst Of Blaze (1) B. Nayak 53.5, 8. Solo Prince (7) Arvind K 52.5 and 9. Chiraag (4) Shreyas S 50.

1. FOI, 2. SCHAFENBERG, 3. SOLO PRINCE

4. DR. K.M. SRINIVASA GOWDA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Slainte (4) Inayat 62.5, 2. King Louis (2) Trevor 60.5, 3. Spectacular (8) Hindu S 57.5, 4. Impiana (3) Akshay K 57, 5. Nikolina (7) S. Shareef 55.5, 6. Golden Time (1) Vinod Shinde 55, 7. Able One (5) Jagadeesh 53 and 8. The Republic Power (6) P. Siddaraju 51.

1. KING LOUIS, 2. IMPIANA, 3. SLAINTE

5. KARNATAKA POLICE CUP (1,800m), rated 60 to 85, 4-00: 1. Knight In Hooves (1) M. Prabhakaran 60, 2 Ashwa Magadheera (2) Suraj 58, 3. Shubankar (3) Akshay K 55.5 and 4. Kalamitsi (4) Trevor 53.5.

1. ASHWA MAGADHEERA, 2. KALAMITSI

6. BETWAY CAPE DANCE PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Cristaldo (4) G. Vivek 56, 2. Crown Witness (11) Suraj 56, 3. Gandolfini (9) Hindu S 56, 4. Grizzly (8) Sai Kiran 56, 5. Red Falcon (6) S. Saqlain 56, 6. Vinamrao (5) Ayaz Khan 56, 7. Clockwise (10) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. Norwegian Wood (1) Akshay K 54.5, 9. Rochelle (2) S. Shareef 54.5, 10. She’s A Lady (7) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. West Brook (3) Trevor 54.5.

1. RED FALCON, 2. CROWN WITNESS, 3. WEST BROOK

7. ABOLINE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Rightly Noble (5) B. Dharshan 62.5, 2. Divine Blessings (8) Inayat 61.5, 3. Opus One (1) S. Saqlain 61, 4. Stars Above (4) S. John 61, 5. The Omega Man (3) Tousif 61, 6. Embankment (7) Shreyas S 60, 7. Caesars Palace (6) G. Vivek 59.5, 8. Star Comet (2) Vishal Bunde 59 and 9. Ardakan (9) Arvind K 53.

1. DIVINE BLESSINGS, 2. STAR ABOVE, 3. OPUS ONE

Day’s best: ASHWA MAGADHEERA

Double: KING LOUIS — RED FALCON

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.

