Ashwa Magadheera, Pride’s Angel, Multistarrer, Philosophy, Splendido, and Aldgate excel

July 02, 2022 17:39 IST

Ashwa Magadheera, Pride’s Angel, Multistarrer, Philosophy, Splendido, and Aldgate excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 2).

Inner sand:

1200m: Donna Bella (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Wonderful (Yash) 45. Easy.

1000m: Blues Ballad (Akshay K) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-13, 600/45. Moved freely. Konabos (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Sonata (Likith) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Blazing Engine (rb) 1-11, 600/43.5. Strode out well. She’s Innocent (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.

1200m: Striking Support (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Capriati (S. John), Castaneda (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Top Dancer (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Immortal Guest (R. Ravi), Fictioneer (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. In fine nick.

1400m: Russian Romance (rb), Flying Quest (Salman K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Multistarrer (Sandesh), Kiefer (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Musada (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Arcana (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Montelena (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Splendido (Sandesh), Mighty Swallow (Nikhil N) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Philosophy (Sandesh) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Retains form. Dr Logan (rb) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-11.5. Eased up.