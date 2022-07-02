Ashwa Magadheera, Pride’s Angel, Multistarrer, Philosophy, Splendido, and Aldgate excel
Ashwa Magadheera, Pride’s Angel, Multistarrer, Philosophy, Splendido, and Aldgate excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (July 2).
Inner sand:
1200m: Donna Bella (rb) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 600/39. Moved well.
Outer sand:
600m: Wonderful (Yash) 45. Easy.
1000m: Blues Ballad (Akshay K) 1-13.5, 600/42.5. Worked well. Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 1-13, 600/45. Moved freely. Konabos (Akshay K) 1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Sonata (Likith) 1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Blazing Engine (rb) 1-11, 600/43.5. Strode out well. She’s Innocent (rb) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Worked well.
1200m: Striking Support (S.K. Paswan) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Capriati (S. John), Castaneda (Mudassar) 1-28, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aldgate (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/41.5. In fine condition. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Strode out well. Top Dancer (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased. Sunshine Prince (S. John) 1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Shaped well. Immortal Guest (R. Ravi), Fictioneer (Vishal B) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/40.5. In fine nick.
1400m: Russian Romance (rb), Flying Quest (Salman K) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Multistarrer (Sandesh), Kiefer (P. Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Musada (rb) 1-43, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. Arcana (rb) 1-45, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up. Victoria Punch (Anjar), Montelena (Salman K) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Splendido (Sandesh), Mighty Swallow (Nikhil N) 1-44, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.
1600m: Philosophy (Sandesh) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Retains form. Dr Logan (rb) 2-1, (1,600-600) 1-11.5. Eased up.
