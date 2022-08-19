Ashwa Magadheera, Priceless Gold and Black Whizz impress

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU
August 19, 2022 20:19 IST

Ashwa Magadheera, Priceless Gold and Black Whizz impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 19).

Outer sand:

600m: Worldly Wise (Arul) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Black Whizz (rb), Bramastram (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Princess Aura (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Pense'e (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. They moved fluently, while the former started four lengths behind and finished a length ahead.

Noted on August 18 - Inner sand:

1200m: Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Shubhankar (Mark) 42. In fine trim. Southern Chrome (rb), Elite Crown (rb) 45.5. They moved freely.

