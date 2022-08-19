Ashwa Magadheera, Priceless Gold and Black Whizz impress

Ashwa Magadheera, Priceless Gold and Black Whizz impressBENGALURU
Ashwa Magadheera, Priceless Gold and Black Whizz impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 19).
Outer sand:
600m: Worldly Wise (Arul) 45. Moved freely.
1000m: Black Whizz (rb), Bramastram (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Princess Aura (rb) 1-15, 600/45. Moved freely.
1200m: Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Pense'e (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Eased up. Michigan Melody (B. Paswan) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely.
1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Shinde), Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. They moved fluently, while the former started four lengths behind and finished a length ahead.
Noted on August 18 - Inner sand:
1200m: Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/39.5. Strode out well.
Outer sand:
600m: Shubhankar (Mark) 42. In fine trim. Southern Chrome (rb), Elite Crown (rb) 45.5. They moved freely.
