Ashwa Magadheera, Prague, Knotty Dancer and Ruling Dynasty please

January 12, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Ashwa Magadheera, Prague, Knotty Dancer and Ruling Dynasty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 12)

Inner sand: 1200m: Knotty Dancer (Nazerul) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Done Deal (K. Lakhan), Excelero (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Irish Coffee (rb), Goodtime Indeed (rb) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Fernet Branca (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Adjustment (Salman K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Fortunatus (Akram) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Pushed in the last part.

1600m: Prague (Darshan) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Kings Speech (P. Mani), Ooh La La (Naveen K) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

