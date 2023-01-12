HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashwa Magadheera, Prague, Knotty Dancer and Ruling Dynasty please

January 12, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Ashwa Magadheera, Prague, Knotty Dancer and Ruling Dynasty pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan 12)

Inner sand: 1200m: Knotty Dancer (Nazerul) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/39. A fine display.

Outer sand: 600m: Done Deal (K. Lakhan), Excelero (R. Pradeep) 46. They moved on the bit.

1000m: Irish Coffee (rb), Goodtime Indeed (rb) 1-16, 600/46. They moved freely. Fernet Branca (R. Pradeep) 1-14, 600/44. Worked well.

1200m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Adjustment (Salman K) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Sian (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Aldgate (S. John) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Stretched out well. Ruling Dynasty (S. John) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Impressed.

1400m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A pleasing display. Fortunatus (Akram) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Pushed in the last part.

1600m: Prague (Darshan) 1-56, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved impressively.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1400m: Kings Speech (P. Mani), Ooh La La (Naveen K) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.