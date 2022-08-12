Ashwa Magadheera, Peyo, The Sovereign Orb, In A Breeze and Sonata excel

Ashwa Magadheera, Peyo, The Sovereign Orb, In A Breeze and Sonata excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 45. Easy. Immortal Guest (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Priceless Gold (Yash), Star Domination (Rayan) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Xiomara (Mark) 44.5. Worked well. El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (P. Mani) 44.5. They finished level. Brave Almighty (Rayan), Belvedere (P. Mani) 43.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Sonata (Likith) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (Rayan), King Pompous (M. Naveen) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Memoriter (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Born King (Saddam H), Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. They impressed while the former started three lengths behind and finished level. Sky Princess (Nazerul), Realia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished together. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Augusto (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Automatic (Rozario), Kulsum (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. In A Breeze (Rozario) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Hoofed Wonder (Shinde), Love (M. Naveen) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Triumphant (Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.