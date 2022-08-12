Ashwa Magadheera, Peyo, The Sovereign Orb, In A Breeze and Sonata excel

BENGALURU:
August 12, 2022 14:04 IST

Ashwa Magadheera, Peyo, The Sovereign Orb, In A Breeze and Sonata excelled when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 12).

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Tyrrell (Mark) 45. Easy. Immortal Guest (rb) 45.5. Moved freely. Priceless Gold (Yash), Star Domination (Rayan) 45.5. They moved on the bit. Xiomara (Mark) 44.5. Worked well. El Alamein (Rayan), Flying Brave (P. Mani) 44.5. They finished level. Brave Almighty (Rayan), Belvedere (P. Mani) 43.5. A fit pair.

1000m: Sonata (Likith) 1-11, 600/42.5. Pleased. Dedicated Boy (Rayan), King Pompous (M. Naveen) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

1200m: Memoriter (Nazerul) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Born King (Saddam H), Sheer Bliss (Suraj) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. They impressed while the former started three lengths behind and finished level. Sky Princess (Nazerul), Realia (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished together. Measure Of Time (Rayan) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. In fine trim.

1400m: Augusto (Rozario) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Eased up. Automatic (Rozario), Kulsum (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level. In A Breeze (Rozario) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively. The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Hoofed Wonder (Shinde), Love (M. Naveen) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Triumphant (Trevor) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Pleased.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app