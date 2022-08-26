Ashwa Magadheera claims main event

August 26, 2022 19:01 IST

S. Narredu-trained Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj up) won the Srikantadatta Narasimharaajawadiyar Memorial Million, the chief event of the races held here on Friday (Aug. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan.

1. TALAKADU PLATE (1,400m), rated 00 to 25: AIRVELOCITY (Nazerul) 1, News Maker (B. Darshan) 2, Highland Park (Angad) 3 and Miss China (A. Imran) 4. 3/4, 3/4 and 2. 1m, 30.22s. ₹129 (w), 39, 22 and 16 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 57, FP: 3,175, Q: 789, Trinella: 6,977 and 3,364. Favourite: Bhrigu. Owner: Mr. Vijay Kumar P. Trainer: Sajid Qureshi.

2. FULL SPEED PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: ROYAL CROWN (N.B. Kuldeep) 1, Oriental Lily (J.H. Arul) 2, Supreme Angel (Nazerul) 3 and Bonito (M. Prabhakaran) 4. Not run: Ewandor. 2, 1/2 and 4-1/2. 1m, 10.29s. ₹65 (w), 28, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: 42, THP: 38, FP: 323, Q: 350, Trinella: 2,402 and 637. Favourite: Supreme Angel. Owner: Vijaya Empire Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P.C. Tejaswi.

3. RANGA FAMILY TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: TREMENDOUS (B. Darshan) 1, Notoriety (Sai Kiran) 2, Gintoki (Angad) 3 and White River (Afsar Khan) 4. 1-3/4, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m, 28.25s. ₹61 (w), 16, 19 and 16 (p), SHP: 46, THP: 38, FP: 270, Q: 96, Trinella: 798 and 362. Favourite: D. Brother. Owners: Mrs. Neetu Kamath & Mr. P.M. Nanaiah. Trainer: Pratap Kamath.

4. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAAJAWADIYAR MEMORIAL MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o, (Terms): ASHWA MAGADHEERA (Suraj) 1, O Hansini (Akshay K) 2, Still I Rise (Srinath) 3 and Last Wish (A. Imran) 4. Not run: Ravishing Form and Indian Patriot. Snk, 1-1/4 and 4-3/4. 1m, 26.46s. ₹38 (w), 12 and 15 (p), SHP: 27, THP: 36, FP: 93, Q: 62, Trinella: 158 and 52. Favourite: Last Wish. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer S. Narredu.

5. FULL SPEED PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45: VIJAYA FALCON (Sai Kiran) 1, Smart Cadillac (B. Darshan) 2, Flying Falcon (Salman K) 3 and Country’s Delight (Antony) 4. 1-3/4, 4-1/2 and 4-1/4. 1m, 08.20s. ₹20 (w), 11, 10 and 21 (p), SHP: 38, THP: 47, FP: 70, Q: 45, Trinella: 354 and 178, Exacta: 1,885 and 404. Favourite: Vijaya Falcon. Owners: Mr. Aravind Raj M & Vijaya Empire Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Joseph B.

6. REGENCY GOLD PLATE (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over: D FIRE (Shreyas S) 1, My One And Only (J. Paswan) 2, Spiritual Force (Kiran N) 3 and Cherokee Moon (Vijay K) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m, 15.44s. ₹22 (w), 11, 65 and 25 (p), SHP: 362, THP: 52, FP: 1,024, Q: 823, Trinella: 16,022 and 1,616, Exacta: 11,325 (carried over). Favourite: D Fire. Owner: Mr. Dayananda B M. Trainer: C.D. Monnappa.

Jackpot: ₹10,598 (18 tkts.); Runner-up: 2,044 (40 tkts.); Treble (i): 7,408 (carried over); (ii): 281 (eight tkts.).