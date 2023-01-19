January 19, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ashwa Magadheera, Avondale, Inyouwebelieve, Trevalius and Salento catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Jan. 19).

Outer sand:

1000m: Chul Bul Rani (rb) 1-15, 600/44. Magnus (Rayan), Bruce Almighty (B. Nayak) 1-13.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. August (Antony), Estefania (P. Trevor) 1-15.5, 600/45. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: The Sovereign Orb (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Psychic Warrior (rb) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: Avondale (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Pleased. De Villiers (P. Trevor) 1-42, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved impressively. Arrowette (Vaibhav) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine trim. Inyouwebeleieve (P. Trevor) 1-41, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. Moved fluently. Empire Of Dreams (P. Trevor) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Shaped well. Salento (Antony) 1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. In fine condition. Invincible (P. Trevor), Fernet Branca (Lakhan) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1600m: Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-54, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved attractively. Trevalius (Srinath) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. A good display. Stormy Ocean (P. Trevor) 2-0, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Rochelle (Salman K) 1-40, (1,400-600) 57.5. Jumped out smartly.