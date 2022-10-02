Ashwa Magadheera and Salento should fight out the finish of the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Gr.1), the stellar attraction of Sunday's (Oct. 2) races.

1. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP (1,400m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 12.40 p.m.: 1. Victory Parade (2) Deepak Singh 67.5, 2. Knight Templar (5) Akshay Kumar 55, 3. Scramjet (1) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 4. Premier Action (3) Afroz Khan 50, 5. Top Secret (4) D.S. Deora 50 and 6. Super Angel (6) Abhay Singh 50.

1. SCRAMJET, 2. KNIGHT TEMPLAR

2. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 — 1.15: 1. Glimmer Of Hope (3) Gaurav Singh 62, 2. Muaser (7) Akshay Kumar 62, 3. Dream Jewel (10) Santosh Raj 60, 4. Arba Wahed Arba (2) Deepak Singh 59, 5. That's My Way (1) Afroz Khan 59, 6. Red River (6) R.S. Jodha 58, 7. Good Tidings (5) Md. Ismail 57.5, 8. Sea Of Class (9) B.R. Kumar 57, 9. Open Affair (8) Mohit SIngh 56.5 and 10. Cephalonia (4) B. Nikhil 50.

1. MUASER, 2. GOOD TIDINGS, 3. GLIMMER OF HOPE

3. BANGALORE TURF CLUB (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.50: 1. Hashtag (9) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Gusty Note (8) Deepak Singh 59, 3. Carlisle (6) B.R. Kumar 58, 4. Hot Seat (7) Yash Narredu 57, 5. Elusive (1) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 6. Divine Connection (10) R.S. Jodha 56, 7. Essential (5) Aneel 55.5, 8. Star Cruise (3) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 9. First Class (4) D.S. Deora 51 and 10. Malahat (2) Neeraj 51.

1. HASHTAG, 2. ELUSIVE, 3. HOT SEAT

4. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.30: 1. Lifes Song (2) Srinath 60, 2. By The Bay (9) Yash Narredu 59.5, 3. Ballerina (7) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 4. Vintage Brut (4) Abhay Singh 58.5, 5. Ashwa Morocco (10) Antony Raj 57.5, 6. Rising Queen (8) Md. Ismail 54.5, 7. Black Onyx (3) D.S. Deora 53, 8. Indie (1) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 9. Bellagio (13) Afroz Khan 51.5, 10. Top In Class (12) Kuldeep Singh 51.5, 11. General Atlantic (5) B. Nikhil 51, 12. Morior Invictus (6) Santosh Raj 50.5 and 13. Stag's Leap (11) Ajeeth Kuamr 50.5.

1. BALLERINA, 2. ASHWA MOROCCO, 3. LIFES SONG

5. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II) — 3.05: 1. Falcon Edge (3) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. New Look (6) R.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Xfinity (2) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 4. Red Snaper (9) Afroz Khan 55.5, 5. Staridar (1) Neeraj 55.5, 6. Stunning Force (4) Suraj Narredu 55, 7. Amyra (7) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 8. Chuckit (8) Dashrath Singh 52.5 and 9. Kingston (5) Kuldeep Singh 51.5.

1. FALCON EDGE, 2. STUNNING FORCE, 3. NEW LOOK

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.40: 1. Ashwa Raudee (2) Kiran Naidu 60, 2. Ayr (4) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 3. N R I Sport (6) Santosh Raj 58.5, 4. Maximum Glamour (3) P.S. Chouhan 58, 5. Akido (8) Gaurav Singh 57, 6. Arthur (9) Akshay Kumar 55, 7. Wallop And Gallop (5) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 8. Char Ek Char (7) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 9. Pacific Command (1) Abhay Singh 52.5 and 10. Shazam (10) D.S. Deora 50.

1. ARTHUR, 2. ASHWA RAUDEE, 3. AYR

7. COROMANDEL GROMOR DECCAN DERBY (Gr. 1) (2,000m) (Terms), 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. Ashwa Magadheera (5) Suraj Narredu 56, 2. Ashwa Yudhvir (4) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Salento (3) Antony Raj 56, 4. Artemis Ignacia (2) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 5. N R I Superpower (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 6. Princess Daka (6) Srinath 54.5 and 7. Shabelle (1) Trevor 54.5.

1. ASHWA MAGADHEERA, 2. SALENTO, 3. ARTEMIS IGANICIA

8. MYSORE RACE CLUB (DIV. I) (1,400m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 5.00: 1. Star Racer (11) Kuldeep Singh 60, 2. Dream Station (9) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Quality Warrior (4) B.R. Kumar 58, 4. Indian Temple (10) B. Nikhil 57, 5. Doe A Deer (6) Dashrath Singh 55.5, 6. Pedro Planet (5) Afroz Khan 55.5, 7. Melting Ice (3) Gaurav Singh 54, 8. Fly Tothe Stars (1) P.S. Chouhan 52.5, 9. Siri (8) Md. Ismail 52.5, 10. Lady Danger (2) D.S. Deora 51.5 and 11. Spectacular Cruise (7) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. FLY TOTHE STARS, 2. DREAM STATION, 3. QUALITY WARRIOR

Day's Best: SCRAMJET

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4, & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3. (ii) 3, 4 & 5. (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.