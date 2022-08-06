Races

Ashwa Magadheera, Aguila, Star Comet, Stellar Gold and Forever Together shine

Racing Correspondent BENGALURU August 06, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 20:13 IST

Ashwa Magadheera, Aguila, Star Comet, Stellar Gold and Forever Together shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 5)

Inner sand:

1000m: Peyo (Shinde), Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-6, 600/38.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Benediction (rb) 44. Moved well. Blazing Engine (rb) 45. Easy. Beldona (rb) 43.5. In fine trim.

1000m: Star Citizen (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Black Whizz (rb), Bramastram (Nazerul) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. They finished level. Stellar Gold (Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Thunderstruck (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Another Rainbow (rb) 1-29.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1400m: Aguila (Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Star Comet (Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

