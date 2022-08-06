Ashwa Magadheera, Aguila, Star Comet, Stellar Gold and Forever Together shine
Ashwa Magadheera, Aguila, Star Comet, Stellar Gold and Forever Together shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (August 5)
Inner sand:
1000m: Peyo (Shinde), Polished Girl (Suraj) 1-6, 600/38.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished level.
Outer sand:
600m: Benediction (rb) 44. Moved well. Blazing Engine (rb) 45. Easy. Beldona (rb) 43.5. In fine trim.
1000m: Star Citizen (Darshan) 1-16.5, 600/45. Moved freely.
1200m: Black Whizz (rb), Bramastram (Nazerul) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. They finished level. Stellar Gold (Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Fit for the fray. Thunderstruck (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. Another Rainbow (rb) 1-29.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Stretched out well. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. A good display. Air Display (Vivek), Altamonte (Darshan) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.
1400m: Aguila (Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Forever Together (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Star Comet (Trevor) 1-43, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.
