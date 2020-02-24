Ashwa Bravo wins main event

HYDERABAD:

24 February 2020 18:57 IST

M. Srinivas Reddy’s ward Ashwa Bravo piloted by Suraj Narredu claimed the Alcock Arabian Million, the star attraction of the concluding day’s races here on Monday (Feb. 24). The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer Srinivas Reddy saddled two more winners on the day.

1. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms): SOUTHERN PRINCESS (David Egan) 1, Fashion Universe (David Allan) 2, Look Of Love (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Amyra (I. Chisty) 4. Nk, nk and 2-3/4. 1m 13.22s. ₹ 6 (w), 5, 7 and 16 (p), SHP: 32, FP: 36, Q: 29, Tla: 257. Favourite: Southern Princess. Owners: M/s. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt.Ltd.rep. by Mr. Zaveray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze & Simone Z. Poonawalla & M/s. Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt.Ltd.rep by. M/s. Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

2. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): SPICE UP (Nakhat Singh) 1, Buzz Light Year (Md. Ismail) 2, Heaven Can Wait (Afroz Khan) 3 and Tough Lady (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 7.06s. Rs. 19 (w), 7, 30 and 18 (p), SHP: 86, FP: 317, Q: 179, Tla: 2,705. Favourite: Kimberly Cruise. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

Advertising

Advertising

3. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), ROYAL ROMANCE (Kiran Naidu) 1, Blink Of An Eye (Jitendra Singh) 2, Vijays Simha (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Beautiful Luv (Ajit Singh) 4. 3-1/4, hd and 3-3/4. 1m 13.49s. ₹ 8 (w), 6, 13 and 8 (p), SHP: 33, FP: 89, Q: 74, Tla: 244. Favourite: Royal Romance. Owner: M/s. Prakash Babu, Rajesh Sanghani, S. Pathy & Donald Anthony Netto. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. NAWAB MIR MUSHTAQ ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): MAHASHAKTI (Ashhad Asbar) 1, Ayur Shakti (Irvan Singh) 2, Lockhart (Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Tiger Of The Sea (Surya Prakash) 4. 1/2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m 40.17s. Rs. 8 (w), 9, 11 and 10 (p), SHP: 59, FP: 52, Q: 86, Tla: 951. Favourite: Mahashakti. Owners: M/s. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala, Berjis Minoo Desai & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III): A HUNDRED ECHOES (B.R. Kumar) 1, London Bridge (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Valee Tiger (Md. Ismail) 3 and Golden Faraska (N. Rawal) 4. Not run: Ultimate Risk. 1/2, 2 and nk. 1m 42.87s. Rs. 25 (w), 9, 5 and 10 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 76, Q: 34, Tla: 335. Favourite: London Bridge. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: Arjun Anne.

6. NAWAB MIR MUSHTAQ ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): RENO STAR (David Allan) 1, Artistryy (Aneel) 2, Miss Marvellous (Jitendra Singh) 3 and Ulysses (Irvan Singh) 4. Not run: Gazebo and Brave Warrior. 2-3/4, 2 and 5-1/2. 1m 38.28s. ₹ 9 (w), 6, 10 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, FP: 31, Q: 30, Tla: 134. Favourite: Reno Star. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

7. BEACON PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): ASHWA ARJUN (Abhay Singh) 1, Honourable Guest (Koushik) 2, Golden Hope (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Alta Vita (Kitran Naidu) 4. 3-1/4, nk and 1/2. 1m 27.29s. ₹ 16 (w), 7, 29 and 16 (p), SHP: 79, FP: 312, Q: 312, Tla: 5,393. Favourite: Ashwa Arjun. Owner: Mrs. Anita Chauhan. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

8. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): GLADSTONE (Irvan Singh) 1, Top Saga (Md. Ismail) 2, Aibak (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Human Touch (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1. 1m 6.49s. ₹ 20 (w), 8, 12 and 9 (p), SHP: 40, FP: 166, Q: 116, Tla: 678. Favourite: Gladstone. Owner: Mr. N.V. Rohin Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

9. ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): ASHWA BRAVO (Suraj Narredu) 1, Good Connection (David Egan) 2, Bisate (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Horus (Dashrath Singh) 4. Hd, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 25.32s. ₹ 8 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: 13, FP: 15, Q: 12, Tla: 89. Favourite: Ashwa Bravo. Owner: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

10. BEACON PLATE (Div, II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BEST FRIEND (Jitendra Singh) 1, Starboy (Surya Prakash) 2, Curcumin (Koushik) 3 and Wood Bridge (Nakhat Singh) 4. 3/4, nk and 2. 1m 27.93s. ₹ 79 (w), 25, 8 and 12 (p), SHP: 26, FP: 902, Q: 330, Tla: 4,703. Favourite: Wood Bridge. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep. by Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: Satheesh.

Jkt (i): ₹ 1,127 (144 tkts), Runner up: 58 (1,180 tkts), (ii): 10,950 (65 tkts), Runner up: 113 (2,695 tkts), Mini (i): 451 (312 tkts), (ii): 4,708 (11 tkts), Tr (i): 127 (248 tkts), (ii): 127 ( 264 tkts), (iii): 1,159 (63 tkts).