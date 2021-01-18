Ashwa Bravo wins Golconda 2000 Guineas in style

Trainer M. Srinivas Reddy’s Ashwa Bravo (Suraj Narredu up) won the HRC Golconda 2000 Guineas (Gr.2), the stellar attraction of Monday’s (Jan.18) races. The winner is owned by Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla.

‘Classic Jockey’ Suraj Narredu, who is enjoying a dream run this winter by winning almost every Classic across the country, had it all covered as he confidently kept his mount in third position till the 600m. When the field entered the straight, Ashwa Bravo spurted to take over from the long-time leader Hidden Hope and cruised to win the coveted event by a comfortable margin. Akshay Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. CYNDY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLICKFANG (Akshay Kumar) 1, Just Incredible (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Polonsky (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Mark My Day (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Belle Cruise. Nose, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m, 26.80s. ₹13 (w), 6, 6 and 7 (p). SHP: 21, THP: 32, FP: 44, Q: 27, Tanala: 191. Favourite: Polonsky. Owners: Mr. Subodh Kumar Ananthula & Mr. G. Raghunandan Chary. Trainer: Mir Faiyaz Ali Khan.

2. STARRY SCENE PLATE (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BEDFORD (Kiran Naidu) 1, Different (Srinath) 2, Aibak (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Farmville (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Hd, 3/4 and 4. 1m, 7.06s. ₹36 (w), 8, 7 and 12 (p). SHP: 16, THP: 23, FP: 158, Q: 56, Tanala: 2,577. Favourite: Win Vision. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Pvt. Ltd., Mr. Mukund Kakani & Mr. Teegala Vijender Reddy. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

3. GLOBAL STUD MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only: FALCON EDGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Ashwa Raudee (Trevor) 2, Proud (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Knotty Dancer (Zervan) 4. 2, 5-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 12.82s. ₹18 (w), 6, 7 and 6 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 18, FP; 56, Q: 17, Tanala: 180. Favourite: Ashwa Raudee. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. CYNDY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 46: LAGOS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Unstoppable (R. Manish) 2, Ulysses (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Thunder Road (Ajit Singh) 4. 1-1/2, 3 and 2-1/2. 1m, 26.76s. ₹7 (w), 7, 13 and 9 (p). SHP: 78, THP: 27, FP: 97, Q: 78, Tanala: 879. Favourite: Lagos. Owners: Mr. Donald Anthony Netto & Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: D. Netto.

5. SILKY BABY PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): PEAKY BLINDERS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Kesariya Balam (Sandesh) 2, Rhythm Selection (Kuldeep Singh) 3 and Ashwa Yashobali (Suraj Narredu) 4. Not run: Lockhart. 3/4, 3-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 40.49s. ₹30 (w), 9, 5 and 22 (p). SHP: 16, THP: 56, FP: 155, Q: 56, Tanala: 1,920. Favourite: Ashwa Yashobali. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. TARAMATI PLATE (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): CLASSIC REMARK (Surya Prakash) 1, Agni (Akshay Kumar) 2, Pontius Pilate (Trevor) 3 and Galloping Gangster (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1/2, 2 and Nk. 1m, 11.50s. ₹58 (w), 11, 8 and 11 (p). SHP: 30, THP: 27, FP: 355, Q: 160, Tanala: 1,188. Favourite: Strategist. Owner: Mr. S.R. Sanas. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

7. HRC GOLCONDA 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. II) (1,600m), (Terms) 4-y-o only: ASHWA BRAVO (Letir Mor–Shadow Roll) (Suraj Narredu) 1, TIGRIO (Phoenix Tower–Tigresse Noire) (Srinath) 2, BELLATOR (Western Aristocrat–Nickel) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and FOREVER SPLENDOUR (Leitir Mor–Forever Glory) (Trevor) 4. 3-1/4, Hd and 2-1/2. 1m, 37.98s. ₹10 (w), 6, 7 and 11 (p). SHP: 25, THP: 17, FP: 40, Q: 24, Tanala: 171. Favourite: Ashwa Bravo. Owners: Mr. Ravinder Pal Singh Chauhan, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla & Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

8. CHAITANYA RATHAM PLATE (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat.III): SATIN SYMPHONY (Gopal Singh) 1, Hopscotch (Ajit Singh) 2, Kintsugi (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Classy Dame (Abhay Singh) 4. Not run: Sheldon. 5-1/2, 2-1/2 and Hd. 1m, 27.30s. ₹37 (w), 14, 15 and 9 (p). SHP: 52, THP: 31, FP: 428, Q: 320, Tanala: 2,085. Favourite: N R I Gift. Owners: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan & Mr. Mohd Alam Khan. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹19, 865 (13 tkts.) and 30%: 532 (208 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 1,141 (29 tkts.), (ii) 239 (104 tkts.), (iii) 3, 682 (14 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: (i) 6,242 (three tkts.), (ii) 37,415 (c/o).