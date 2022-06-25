Ashwa Bravo, Pride’s Angel, Evaldo, Amreli, Inyouwebelieve, and Lagarde impress
Ashwa Bravo, Pride’s Angel, Evaldo, Amreli, Inyouwebelieve, and Lagarde impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 25).
Inner sand:
1400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.
Outer sand:
600m: Blazing Engine (Arvind K) 43. In fine trim. Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 43. Shaped well. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran), Burning Arrow (rb) 44. They moved well.
1000m: Sea Of Cortez (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Sweet Talk (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well. Contador (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved well. Randolph (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.
1200m: Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A good display. Tignanello (Rozario), Montelena (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They finished level. Analect (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A good display. War Eagle (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Eased up. Kay Star (rb), Musada (Asbar) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Indian Blues (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Urban Borbon (Dhanu S), Creative Art (S. Shareef) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead.
1400m: Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up in the last part. Flying Quest (Salman K), Russian Romance (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Czarevitch (Srinath) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A pleasing display. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Evaldo (P. Trevor), Konabos (S. Shareef) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former showed out. Garamond (Anjar) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. Silvarius (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Augusto (Salman K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.