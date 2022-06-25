Ashwa Bravo, Pride’s Angel, Evaldo, Amreli, Inyouwebelieve, and Lagarde impress

June 25, 2022 17:34 IST

Ashwa Bravo, Pride’s Angel, Evaldo, Amreli, Inyouwebelieve, and Lagarde impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (June 25).

Inner sand:

1400m: Yukan (P. Trevor) 1-35.5, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Blazing Engine (Arvind K) 43. In fine trim. Master Of Courage (Chetan K) 43. Shaped well. Silent Trigger (Prabhakaran), Burning Arrow (rb) 44. They moved well.

1000m: Sea Of Cortez (Dhebe) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Sweet Talk (S. John) 1-13.5, 600/43. Worked well. Contador (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 1-15.5, 600/43. Moved well. Randolph (Likith) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Pride’s Angel (Sandesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. A good display. Tignanello (Rozario), Montelena (Anjar) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. They finished level. Analect (P. Trevor) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Pleased. Inyouwebelieve (P. Trevor) 1-26, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Impressed. Amreli (Sandesh) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. A good display. War Eagle (rb) 1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Eased up. Kay Star (rb), Musada (Asbar) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths ahead. Indian Blues (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Urban Borbon (Dhanu S), Creative Art (S. Shareef) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. Former finished distance ahead.

1400m: Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-40, (1,400-600) 54. Eased up in the last part. Flying Quest (Salman K), Russian Romance (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Former showed out. Ashwa Bravo (P.S. Chouhan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. In fine nick. Czarevitch (Srinath) 1-45, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Lagarde (Indrajeet) 1-39, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41. A pleasing display. Angel Bliss (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine condition. Evaldo (P. Trevor), Konabos (S. Shareef) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former showed out. Garamond (Anjar) 1-38, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Pleased. Silvarius (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine shape. Augusto (Salman K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56. Eased up.