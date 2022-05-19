Ashwa Bravo, Peridot, and Caracas please

Riaz Babu May 19, 2022 18:38 IST

Ashwa Bravo, Peridot, and Caracas pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (May 19).

Inner sand:

1000m: Smithsonian (rb) 1-5.5, 600/41. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Sir Tyrrel (Mark), Maybach (Tousif K) 44.5. They moved freely. Happy Time (Rayan), Xiomara (Mark) 45. They moved on the bit. Enid Blyton (K. Nazil) 46. Easy. English Bay (Tousif K), Raffles (Mark) 45.5. They shaped well.

1000m: Ashwa Bravo (A. Asbar) 1-12, 600/41.5. A good display.

1200m: Peridot (Likith) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Garamond (Anjar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Gimme (N.S. Parmar), Prince O’ War (D.S. Daman) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. They finished together. Sunway Lagoon (Mark), Forty Niner (Tousif K) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/43. They moved impressively. Caracas (Tousif K), Four Wheel Drive (Mark) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. They moved fluently.

1400m: Phenom (N.S. Parmar) 1-40, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up in the last part. Miracle (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Urbon Borbon (rb), Ripple N Storm (rb) 1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice – inner sand:

1400m: Ozark (Mark), Bramastram (Shinde) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. Former showed out. Tough Cookie (Anjar) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53.5. Jumped out smartly. Queen Envied (rb), Toronero (Rozario) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 58.5. They took a good jump and finished level.