Ashwa Bravo has an edge over rivals

Ashwa Bravo has an edge over his rivals in the Alcock Arabian Million (1,400m), the star attraction of the 10-race card framed for the concluding day’s races here on Monday (Feb. 24).

1. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 12.40 p.m.: 1. Amyra (9) I. Chisty 55, 2. Chuckit (3) Dashrath Singh 55, 3. Kapell Bruke (4) Kiran Naidu 55, 4. Khalasar (8) Ashhad Asbar 55, 5. O’Sheehan (7) G. Naresh 55, 6. Proud Legacy (10) N. Rawal 55, 7. That’s My Speed (1) Irvan Singh 55, 8. Balma (6) Koushik 53.5, 9. Classy Dame (2) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 10. Fashion Universe (12) David Allan 53.5, 11. Lifetime (5) Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 12. Look Of Love (11) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 13. Southern Princess (13) David Egan 53.5.

1. SOUTHERN PRINCESS, 2. LIFETIME, 3. AMYRA

2. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over, (Not won a race since November 1st, 2019), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.10: 1. Heaven Can Wait (9) Afroz Khan 62, 2. Gorgeous Lady (7) Kiran Naidu 61, 3. Kimberly Cruise (11) Santosh Raj 59.5, 4. Buzz Light Year (8) Md. Ismail 59, 5. Mahira (4) Dashrath Singh 59, 6. On The Fire (1) Mukesh Kumar 57, 7. Sea Wolf (13) Irvan Singh 56, 8. Spice Up (6) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 9. Starwalker (3) Koushik 55.5, 10. Ashwa Calvari (5) Surya Prakash 53.5, 11. Tough Lady (10) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 12. Sree Sree Sree (12) Abhay Singh 53, 13. Secretary (14) Ashhad Asbar 52 and 14. Khan Sahib (2) Gaddam 50.

1. KIMBERLY CRUISE, 2. KHAN SAHIB, 3. SPICE UP

3. ATTRACTRESS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II), (Terms), 1.40: 1. Armani Candy (1) Irvan Singh 55, 2. King Roger (8) Koushik 55, 3. Prime Gardenia (12) Mukesh Kumar 55, 4. Shanu Shanu (13) Dashrath Singh 55, 5. Vijays Simha (6) Ashhad Asbar 55, 6. Beautiful Luv (2) Ajit Singh 53.5, 7. Blink Of An Eye (9) Jitendra Singh 53.5, 8. Bulls Ace (10) N. Rawal 53.5, 9. Country’s Force (11) B.R. Kumar 53.5, 10. Fleur (3) Md. Ismail 53.5, 11. Hip Hop (5) Nakhat Singh 53.5, 12. Royal Romance (7) Kiran Naidu 53.5 and 13. Turf Treasure (4) I. Chisty 53.5.

1. ROYAL ROMANCE, 2. VIJAYS SIMHA, 3. BEAUTIFUL LUV

4. NAWAB MIR MUSHTAQ ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.10: 1. City Of Blossom (4) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Ayur Shakti (8) Irvan Singh 57, 3. Lockhart (9) Ajeeth Kumar 56.5, 4. Mahashakti (2) Ashhad Asbar 56, 5. Top Contender (11) Afroz Khan 56, 6. Star Of Tiara (1) I. Chisty 54.5, 7. Explosive (5) C.P. Bopanna 52.5, 8. Alliston (10) Jitendra Singh 52, 9. Red Snaper (3) Santosh Raj 52, 10. Platinum Claasz (6) Md. Ismail 51.5 and 11. Tiger Of The Sea (7) Surya Prakash 51.5.

1. MAHASHAKTI, 2. STAR OF TIARA, 3. LOCKHART

5. MIRZA ZUNNUR AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Rasika (12) Abhay Singh 61.5, 2. Valee Tiger (6) Md. Ismail 61.5, 3. Withrosemakeup (10) Surya Prakash 61.5, 4. A Hundred Echoes (3) Mukesh Kumar 60.5, 5. Yogya (9) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 6. Symbol Of Star’s (2) Afroz Khan 59, 7. Recumbentibus (7) Irvan Singh 58.5, 8. Vijays Maestro (13) Aneel 58.5, 9. Asgard (5) Santosh Raj 58, 10. London Bridge (11) Ashhad Asbar 58, 11. Ultimate Risk (1) I. Chisty 55, 12. Golden Faraska (4) N. Rawal 53 and 13. Golden Adara (8) Ajit Singh 50.

1. A HUNDRED ECHOES, 2. LONDON BRIDGE, 3. RASIKA

6. NAWAB MIR MUSHTAQ ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.15: 1. Artistryy (12) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Reno Star (10) David Allan 56.5, 3. Miss Marvellous (3) Jitendra Singh 56, 4. On My Way (4) Dashrath Singh 54, 5. Ulysses (2) Irvan Singh 54, 6. Pentagon (8) Afroz Khan 53.5, 7. Gazebo (6) B.R. Kumar 52, 8. Balius (1) Ashhad Asbar 51.5, 9. Francis Bacon (9) Surya Prakash 51, 10. Brave Warrior (11) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5, 11. Nova Scotia (5) I. Chisty 50.5 and 12. Sublime (7) Gaddam 50.5.

1. RENO STAR, 2. ARTISTRYY, 3. NOVA SCOTIA

7. BEACON PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.45: 1. Golden Hope (9) A.A. Vikrant 61.5, 2. Ashwa Arjun (13) Abhay Singh 61, 3. Vashishta (12) B.R. Kumar 59.5, 4. Avantika (3) Irvan Singh 59, 5. Super Act (5) Md. Ismail 59, 6. Stormy (1) Mukesh Kumar 58, 7. Story Teller (4) Jitendra Singh 57, 8. Barnabas (11) G. Naresh 56, 9. Alta Vita (6) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 10. Royal Dancer (10) Surya Prakash 54.5, 11. Moka (14) Ajit Singh 53.5, 12. Halo’s Princess (8) Afroz Khan 53, 13. Honourable Guest (7) Koushik 52 and 14. Patron Saint (2) Santosh Raj 52.

1. VASHISHTA, 2. ALTA VITA, 3. ASHWA ARJUN

8. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,100m), 4-y-o & over (Not won a race since November 1st, 2019), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.15: 1. Gladstone (3) Irvan Singh 62, 2. Top Saga (5) Md. Ismail 62, 3. Human Touch (12) Nakhat Singh 61, 4. Aibak (14) Ashhad Asbar 59, 5. Brush The Sky (2) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Darshish (13) Surya Prakash 58, 7. Maxwell (11) Mukesh Kumar 56, 8. Silver Set (6) R. Ajinkya 55.5, 9. Sputnic (10) Kiran Naidu 55.5, 10. Air Salute (9) Ajit Singh 54.5, 11. Gold Label (1) C.P. Bopanna 53, 12. Southern Meteor (7) B.R. Kumar 52.5, 13. Sweet Brandy (4) Gaddam 52.5 and 14. Bedazzled (8) Afroz Khan 52.

1. SPUTNIC, 2. GLADSTONE, 3. BEDAZZLED

9. ALCOCK ARABIAN MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4.45: 1. Conscious Gift (4) I. Chisty 58.5, 2. Ashwa Bravo (3) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 3. Committed Warrior (2) David Allan 55.5, 4. Horus (7) Dashrath Singh 55.5, 5. Whiskey Martini (8) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Bisate (6) Ashhad Asbar 54, 7. Good Connection (9) David Egan 54, 8. Advance Guard (1) Mukesh Kumar 51.5, 9. Blissful (-) (-) 50 and 10. Ice Berry (5) Nakhat Singh 50.

1. ASHWA BRAVO, 2. BISATE, 3. GOOD CONNECTION

10. BEACON PLATE (Div, II) (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45

(Cat. III), 5.15: 1. Shiloh (3) Santosh Raj 61.5, 2. Promiseofhappiness (8) Kiran Naidu 60.5, 3. Wood Bridge (1) Nakhat Singh 59.5, 4. Curcumin (2) Koushik 59, 5. Ta Ta (4) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 6. Best Friend (6) Jitendra Singh 57.5, 7. Yogastha (5) Gaddam 57, 8. Starboy (7) Surya Prakash 56.5, 9. Negress Princess (13) Abhay Singh 55.5, 10. Royal Avenger (12) R. Ajinkya 53.5, 11. Alexanderthegreat (11) Ajeeth Kumar 53, 12. Rhine (14) Mukesh Kumar 53, 13. Vijay’s Empress (9) Ajit Singh 52 and 14. Bombastic (10) Irvan Singh 50.

1. PROMISEOFHAPPINESS, 2. RHINE, 3. BOMBASTIC

Day’s best: RENO STAR

Double: SOUTHERN PRINCESS - ASHWA BRAVO

Jkt (i): 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10; Mini Jkt (i): 3, 4, 5 & 6; (ii): 7, 8 9 & 10; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; (iii): 8, 9 & 10; Tla: all races.