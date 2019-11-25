Ashwa Bahula for Windscale Plate

Ashwa Bahula runs with a good chance in the Windscale Plate (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Nov. 25).

1. RAINBOWS FOR LIFE PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), (no whip), 1-25 p.m.: 1. Silver Dollar (4) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Withrosemakeup (3) Gaurav Singh 60, 3. Cowboys Delight (5) Jitendra SIngh 56.5, 4. Ultimate Risk (6) Afroz Khan 56.5, 5. Royal Dancer (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5 and 6. Ekam (ex: New Hope) (2) Abhay Singh 50.5.

1. ROYAL DANCER, 2. SILVER DOLLAR

2. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,200m), maiden 2-y-o only, (Cat. II), (Terms), 1-55: 1. Aerial Combat (8) Akshay Kumar 55, 2. Chuckit (1) Rafique Sk. 55, 3. Days Of Reckoning (2) A.A. Vikrant 55, 4. Detonator (5) R. Ajinkya 55, 5. Exponent (6) B.R. Kumar 55, 6. Team Player (7) Nakhat Singh 55, 7. Akashima (4) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5 and 8. Turf Winner (3) Ashhad Asbar 53.5.

1. TURF WINNER, 2. AKASHIMA, 3. DAYS OF RECKONING

3. AMARNATH GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2-25: 1. Sitara (7) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Max (4) Jitendra Singh 59.5, 3. Ashka Ashka Ashka (8) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 4. Star Envoy (6) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 5. New State (2) Afroz Khan 57, 6. Star Gazer (5) C.P. Bopanna 56.5, 7. Giethorn (1) Kiran Naidu 56 and 8. Wah Ms Zara (3) Abhay Singh 53.

1. SITARA, 2. MAX, 3. STAR ENVOY

4. WINDSCALE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II), 3-00: 1. Ambitious Approach (6) Akahsy Kumar 60, 2. Ashwa Bahula (3) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. That’s My Class (9) A.A. Vikrant 59, 4. Starlight (10) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 5. Champion Bull (4) G. Naresh 57, 6. News O’ Star (7) Gaurav Singh 56, 7. Magical Skill (1) Jitendra Singh 55, 8. Mr. Baahubali (8) Kiran Naidu 54, 9. Warrior Supreme (5) Rafique Sk. 52, 10. Top Link (11) Santosh Raj 51.5, 11. Pentagon (2) Afroz Khan 50.5 and 12. Aragonda Princess (12) Gopal Singh 50.

1. ASHWA BAHULA, 2. AMBITIOUS APPROACH, 3. PENTAGON

5. ORIGINAL VEL V. BALASUBRAMANI MEMORIAL CUP (1,800m), 5-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3-30: 1. Destined Dynamite (7) R.S. Jodha 62.5, 2. Seven Eleven (9) Suraj Narredu 62.5, 3. Actually (1) Surya Prakash 57, 4. Avantika (5) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Hope Is Eternal (6) Ajeeth Kumar 53.5, 6. Charlie Brown (4) Koushik 53, 7. On My Way (3) Ashhad Asbar 53, 8. Vijay’s Empire (2) Gaurav Singh 53 and 9. Valee Tiger (8) Rafique Sk. 50.

1. ACTUALLY, 2. SEVEN ELEVEN, 3. AVANTIKA

6. BLUE BIRD PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 4-00: 1. Patron Saint (10) C.P. Bopanna 60, 2. Rasika (5) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Royal Girl (4) Gaurav Singh 60, 4. Sheldon (3) Santosh Raj 60, 5. Sun Dancer (8) Rohit Kumar 60, 6. Fabulous Gift (9) Jitendra Singh 59.5, 7. Let It Be Me (7) R. Ajinkya 59.5, 8. Glendale (2) Akshay Kumar 59, 9. Golden Faraska (6) N. Rawal 57.5 and 10. Bombastic (1) Rafique Sk. 54.

1. GLENDALE, 2. SUN DANCER, 3. PATRON SAINT

7. AMARNATH GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4-30: 1. Agni (1) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 2. Evon Von Brando (5) Surya Prakash 56.5, 3. Happy Together (3) Nakhat Singh 55.5, 4. Kionia (6) Afroz Khan 55.5, 5. Royal Dynamite (8) B.R. Kumar 55, 6. Dancing Doll (2) Suraj Narredu 54, 7. Rapid Fire (7) Abhay Singh 54 and 8. Marvel Princess (4) N. Rawal 52.5.

1. AGNI, 2. RAPID FIRE, 3. KIONIA

8. CORDEN ROUGE PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5-00: 1. Shandaar (2) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Rose Eternal (4) Gopal Singh 59, 3. Freedom Fire (3) Rohit Kumar 58.5, 4. Joy Of Giving (7) Gaurav Singh 57.5, 5. Semira (6) Aneel 54.5, 6. Composure (10) Nakhat Singh 53, 7. Limousine (9) B.R. Kumar 53, 8. Tammana (5) Ashhad Asbar 53, 9. Vijay’s Empress (8) R. Ajinkya 53 and 10. Snow Castle (1) Gaddam 51.5.

1. SHANDAAR, 2. FREEDOM FIRE, 3. COMPOSURE

Day’s best: ASHWA BAHULA

Double: SITARA-SHANDAAR

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8; Mini Jkt: 5, 6, 7 & 8; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii); 3, 4 & 5; (iii), 6, 7 & 8; Tla: all races.