Ashoka wins the Anab E Shahi Plate

Trainer D. Netto’s ward Ashoka, ridden by A. Sandesh, clinched a narrow victory over Siddharth to win the Anab E Shahi Plate, the main event of Monday’s races (July 29).

The winner is owned by M/s. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, Rama Seshu Eyunni, Donald Anthony Netto & Tripuranenivenkata Aditya Chowdary.

1. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. II): WINNING ATTITUDE (Afroz Khan) 1, Sucker Punch (G. Naresh) 2, N R I Ultrapower (Abhay Singh) 3 and Classy Dame (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. 3/4, Shd and Head. 1m, 15.81s. ₹19 (w), 12, 28 and 14 (p). SHP: 130, THP: 37, SHW: 16 and 139, FP: 367, Q: 245, Tanala: 1,054. Favourite: Winning Attitude.

Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

2. ROYSTON ROCK PLATE: MIKIMOTO (Kuldeep Singh, Sr. ) 1, Torchbearer (Ashad Asbar) 2, Golden Unicorn (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Mountain Touch (Neeraj) 4. 6-1/4, 1/2 and Head. 1m, 15.26s. ₹35 (w), 14, 17 and 19 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 124, SHW: 11 and 43 (p). FP: 652, Q: 332, Tanala: 7,677. Favourite: Lifes Journey.

Owners: Mr. Rajendran rep. Rapar’s Galloping Stars LLP, Mrs. T. Rohini & Mr. P. Ranga Raju. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. WWW.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. II): LASHKA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Glorious Power (Afroz Khan) 2, Divine Connection (Md. Ekram Alam) 3 and Minecraft (Surya Prakash) 4. Not run: Gretsy. 5-1/2, Shd and 3/4. 1m, 7.70s. ₹12 (w), 10, 11 and 32 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 79, SHW: 15 and 15 (p). FP: 32, Q: 32, Tanala: 164. Favourite: Lashka.

Owners: Col. S.B. Nair & Mr.Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

4. FIRECREST PLATE (Div. II): ROLE MODEL (Abhay Singh) 1, Brooklyn Beauty (G. Naresh) 2, Devils Magic (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Barbet (Neeraj) 4. 3/4, Nose and 4-3/4. 1m, 28.55s. ₹144 (w), 35, 36 and 10 (p). SHP: 88, THP: 82, SHW: 33 and 273, FP: 8,485, Q: 2,199, Tanala: 24,760. Favourite: Devils Magic.

Owners: Mr. Al Murugappan & Mr. Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

5. WWW.HYDRACES.COM CUP (Div. I): INDIAN SNIPER (Mohit Singh) 1, Shadow Fax (Likith Appu) 2, Australia (Deepak Singh) 3 and Happy Go Lucky (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and 2. 1m, 8.14s. ₹44 (w), 15, 13 and 20 (p). SHP: 38, THP: 80, SHW: 23 and 13, FP: 102, Q: 57, Tanala: 1,190. Favourite: Shadow Fax.

Owners: M/s. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni & Tripuranenivenkata Aditya Chowdary. Trainer: Magan Singh.

6. FIRECREST PLATE (Div. I): D MINCHU (Akshay Kumar) 1, Armstrong (Suraj Narredu) 2, Wallop And Gallop (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Power Ranger (Md. Ekram Alam) 4. Not run: Nucleus. 2, Neck and 8. 1m, 27.84s. ₹29 (w), 14, 12 and 10 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 37, SHW: 21 and 13, FP: 61, Q: 31, Tanala: 259. Favourite: Armstrong.

Owner: Mr. B.M. Dayananda. Trainer: G. Sandeep.

7. FALAKNUMA CUP: SUGAR (B.R. Kumar) 1, White Pearl (Akshay Kumar) 2, Carnival Lady (Shivansh) 3 and Caraxes (Kuldeep Singh (Sr) ) 4. 1/2, 3-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m 43. 41s. ₹21 (w), 10, 15 and 24 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 50, SHW: 10 and 20, FP: 65, Q: 38, Tanala: 353. Favourite: Sugar.

Owner: Mr. Y. Damodar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

Note: During the race, Voice Of A Dream, ridden by Kuldeep Singh Jr., and Park Lane, (Md. Ismail up), met with an accident near the 800m, dislodging both jockeys. Kuldeep Singh Jr. escaped unhurt, while Md. Ismail was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

8. ANAB E SHAHI PLATE: ASHOKA (A. Sandesh)1, Siddharth (Akshay Kumar) 2, Huntingdon (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Malaala (Arjun) 4. Not run: Candy Girl and Mysterious Angel. Head, 3-1/4 and 2. 1m 26. 74s. ₹46 (w), 10, 12 and 13 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 44, SHW: 36 and 10, FP: 160, Q: 72, Tanala: 456. Favourite: Siddharth.

Owners: M/s. Prabhakar Chowdary Tripuraneni, Rama Seshu Eyunni, Donald Anthony Netto & Tripuranenivenkata Aditya Chowdary. Trainer: D. Netto.

9. KOTHAGUDEM PLATE (Div. I): JET FALCON (Abhay Singh) 1, Inderdhanush (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Sadiya (Kuldeep Singh Jr.) 3 and Crimson Rose (Shivansh) 4. Head, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 1m 16. 30s. ₹127 (w), 22, 52 and 16 (p). SHP: 146, THP: 49, SHW: 67 and 55, FP: 2,218, Q: 1,655, Tanala: 20, 375. Favourite: Crimson Rose.

Owner: Mr. Ajay Kumar. Trainer: Magan Singh.

Note: In this race Royal Pal (R.S. Jodha up) planted into the starting stalls and did not participate.

Jackpot (i): 70%: ₹68, 761 (c/o), 30%: 7,367 (4 tkts.); (ii): 70%: 90,155 (5 tkts.), 30%: 1,049 (184 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot (i): 25,073 (1 tkt), (ii): 7,756 (8 tkts.).

Treble (i): 347 (40 tkts.), (ii): 12,800 (2 tkts.), (iii): 3,049 (15 tkts.).

