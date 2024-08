Ashoka should repeat in Sunderban Plate

The five-year-old Ashoka, who won in his last start, should score over his rivals in the Class I Sunderban Plate, the main event of Tuesday’s (Aug. 27) races here.

1. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.20 p.m.: 1. Aashritha Pet (4) G. Naresh 56, 2. Blazing Saddle (6) P. Sai K 56, 3. Gatiman (2) Mukesh 56, 4. That’s My Mission (8) Surya Prakash 56, 5. Verrazzano (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 6. Amboseli (7) Abhay Singh 54.5, 7. My Challenge (3) Arjun 54.5, 8. N R I Northpower (1) Kuldeep Sr. 54.5 and 9. Red Notice (5) Rafique Sk. 54.5.

1. GATIMAN, 2. AMBOSELI, 3. N R I NORTHPOWER

2. SILVER PHANTOM PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.55: 1. Bellingham (6) Akshay K 56, 2. Country’s Pride (3) Rafique Sk. 56, 3. Diablo (7) P. Sai K 56, 4. Flying Fury (1) G. Naresh 56, 5. Golden Unicorn (8) A.A. Vikrant 56, 6. Freedom Touch (4) Santosh Raj 54.5, 7. Hoping Queen (9 Mohit 54.5, 8. Normui (5) Mukesh 54.5 and 9. Opera Queen (2) Kuldeep Sr.

1. BELLINGHAM, 2. FLYING FURY, 3. DIABLO

3. KAMAREDDY PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 2.30: 1. True Icon (5) Gaurav 60, 2. Briar Ridge (10) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 3. Morior Invictus (1) M. Mark 58, 4. D Yes Boss (9) P. Ajeeth K 56, 5. Role Model (7) Abhay Singh 55, 6. Path of Peace (6) Kuldeep Sr. 54, 7. Ampere’s Touch (8) P. Sai K 53.5, 8. Classical Music (11) Ajay K 53, 9. Cosmico (2) Mohit 51.5, 10. Carnival Lady (4) Shivansh 51 and 11. Shah Of Iran (3) Afroz K 51.

1. CLASSICAL MUSIC, 2. CARNIVAL LADY, 3. AMPERE’S TOUCH

4. KAMAREDDY PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. City Of Blessing (1) Mukesh 60, 2. Armstrong (7) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 3. Mark My Day (10) R.S. Jodha 58, 4. Brooklyn Beauty (9) Mohit 56, 5. Winning Attitude (2) Afroz K 55, 6. Wallop And Gallop (6) P. Ajeeth K 54.5, 7. Top In Class (5) Surya Prakash 54, 8. Burgundy Black (4) G. Naresh 52, 9. Sundance Kid (8) Abhay Singh 52 and 10. Fortunatus (3) Ashad Asbar 51.5.

1. BROOKLYN BEAUTY, 2. ARMSTRONG, 3. CITY OF BLESSING

5. B. MARIDESHWARA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.40: 1. Rival (4) Santosh Raj 60, 2. Amyra (9) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 3. Wind Sprite (3) Abhay Singh 56.5, 4. Imperia (7) P. Ajeeth K 53.5, 5. Glorious Power (1) Afroz K 53, 6. Red Snaper (6) Surya Prakash 52.5, 7. Santa Barbara (5) Md. Ekram 52, 8. Splendour On Grass (8) Ajay K 52 and 9. Worcester (2) Likith Appu 51.5.

1. IMPERIA, 2. RIVAL, 3. GLORIOUS POWER

6. SUNDARBAN PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o upward, rated 80 and above (Cat. I), 4.15: 1. Candy Girl (1) Md. Ekram 62, 2. Ashwa Morocco (4) Gaurav 61.5, 3. Ashoka (2) Suraj Narredu 60, 4. Malaala (6) Ajay K 59, 5. Best Buddy (3) R.S. Jodha 56 and 6. Strauss (5) Mukesh 52.

1. ASHOKA, 2. MALAALA

7. BHUPALPALLY PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.50: 1. Grand Duke (2) Gaurav 60, 2. N R I Ultrapower (7) Akshay K 59, 3. Voice Of A Dream (6) Surya Prakash 58.5, 4. Indian Temple (8) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 5. Sadiya (3) Ashad Asbar 53, 6. See My Attitude (1) Afroz K 52.5, 7. Exclusive Spark (5) Mohit 52 and 8. Glimmer Of Hope (4) Ajay K 50.

1. N R I ULTRAPOWER, 2. SEE MY ATTITUDE, 3. GRAND DUKE

Day’s Best: ASHOKA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (I) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (I) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

