Ashoka poised for a hat-trick in the Governor’s Cup

Trainer D. Netto’s top horse Ashoka, who won two races from his last two starts, is poised for a hat-trick in the Governor’s Cup, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Sept. 22) races.

1. P.V.G. RAJU MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II) — 1.40 p.m.: 1. Desert Hero (1) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 2. Hawk Wing (7) G. Naresh 56, 3. Talking Stick (2) P. Sai K 56, 4. Freedom Touch (5) Hindu Singh 54.5, 5. Gloria (4) P. Ajeeth K 54.5, 6. Maigira (6) Mukesh 54.5 and 7. Rani Ruckus (3) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. DESERT HERO, 2. GLORIA, 3. FREEDOM TOUCH

2. MAJOR GENERAL NAWAB KHUSRU JUNG BAHADUR MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.15: 1. Exclusive Luck (8) Md. Ismail 61, 2. Just Incredible (9) Surya Prakash 60, 3. Classy Dame (1) Md. Ekram 59, 4. City Cruise (5) R.S. Jodha 58, 5. Mr. Perfect (3) G. Naresh 57.5, 6. Cherish The Lady (7) Santosh Raj 56.5, 7. Jet Falcon (2) B. Nikhil 55, 8. Darling’s Boy (4) Shivansh 54 and 9. Anahita (6) Ajay K 51.

1. DARLING’S BOY, 2. MR. PERFECT, 3. JET FALCON

3. S.N. REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m) (Terms) 3-y-o and upward (Cat. II) — 2.45: 1. N R I Superpower (3) Abhay Singh 60.5, 2. Magnum (4) Akshay K 60, 3. Delhi Heights (1) B. Nikhil 56.5, 4. Divine Destiny (6) Surya Prakash 55, 5. Alpine Girl (5) Kuldeep Jr. 53.5, 6. Original Sin (7) P. Sai K 53.5 and 7. Kancha (2) Mukesh 52.

1. ORIGINAL SIN, 2. MAGNUM, 3. KANCHA

4. RAJA SAHEB OF CHALLAPALLI MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.15: 1. Brooklyn Beauty (4) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Role Model (1) Gaurav 58, 3. Toffee (7) Md. Ekram 57, 4. Sacred Bond (3) Akshay K 56, 5. Noble Heart (5) Likith Appu 55, 6. Burgundy Black (6) Mukesh 54 and 7. Crown Witness (2) Ajay K 54.

1. SACRED BOND, 2. CROWN WITNESS, 3. NOBLE HEART

5. JATPROLE CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.45: 1. Midsummer Star (1) P. Sai K 60, 2. Bangor On Dee (2) Shivansh 58, 3. Dyanoosh (10) M. Mark 56.5, 4. Nucleus (7) Mohit 56.5, 5. Amyra (5) Md. Ekram 55, 6. Mark My Day (9) R.S. Jodha 55, 7. Sopranos (6) P. Ajeeth K 55, 8. Winning Attitude (8) Likith Appu 54, 9. Classical Music (3) Akshay K 52.5 and 10. Coming Home (4) B. Nikhil 51.5.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. MIDSUMMER STAR, 3. CLASSICAL MUSIC

6. GOVERNOR’S CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 80 and above (Cat. I) — 4.15: 1. Ashoka (7) Akshay K 62.5, 2. Ashwa Morocco (3) Hindu Singh 59, 3. Candy Girl (5) Gaurav 59, 4. Malaala (1) Ajay K 59, 5. Akido (4) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 6. Best Buddy (2) Md. Ekram 54.5, 7. Strauss (6) B. Nikhil 51 and 8. Baisa (8) Arjun 50.

1. ASHOKA, 2. MALAALA, 3. STRAUSS

7. NAWAB SULTAN ALI KHAN MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Char Ek Char (5) Shivansh 60, 2. Exponent (4) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Lucky Fiero (11) P. Sai K 60, 4. Master Touch (2) Mukesh 60, 5. Tortilla Chip (10) Santosh Raj 60, 6. Arba Wahed Arba (7) Ajay K 59, 7. Blue Brigade (6) Kuldeep Sr. 58.5, 8. Soorya Vahan (3) Md. Ismail 58.5, 9. Dali’s Champion (1) Surya Prakash 58, 10. MN’s Council (8) M. Mark 56.5 and 11. Stoli (9) Md. Ekram 54.

1. CHAR EK CHAR, 2. EXPONENT, 3. DALI’S CHAMPION

Day’s Best: ASHOKA

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (I) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (I) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.