HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashford excels

March 11, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Racing Correspondent

Ashford shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Misty (Nazil), King’s Love (Shahrukh) 39. They moved neck and neck freely.

800m: Chagall (J. Chinoy) 58, 600/44. Easy. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy. Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj), Zafirah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pair urged and finished level. Volare (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Capitolium (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Ashford (Mosin) 1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.

Related Topics

horse racing / Mumbai / sport / sports event

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.