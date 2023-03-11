Ashford excels

March 11, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Ashford shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Mar. 11) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Misty (Nazil), King’s Love (Shahrukh) 39. They moved neck and neck freely.

800m: Chagall (J. Chinoy) 58, 600/44. Easy. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani) 58, 600/43. Easy. Vincent Van Gogh (Kaviraj), Zafirah (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/39. Pair urged and finished level. Volare (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Intense Belief (P. Vinod) 54, 600/41. Moved fluently.

1000m: Capitolium (J. Chinoy) 1-12, 600/43. Easy.

1400m: Ashford (Mosin) 1-34, 1200/1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/55, 600/42. Responded well.