Races

Asgardia, Mega Ikon, Bellator, Trafalgar and Katana shine

Asgardia, Mega Ikon, Bellator, Trafalgar and Katana shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb 17).

Outer sand:

1000m: Gold Mist (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Moved well.

1200m: Asgardia (R. Marshall) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved attractively. Mega Ikon (A. Imran) 1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased.

1400m: Bellator (R. Marshall), Custom Cut (S.K. Paswan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Former started two lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead. Trafalgar (David Allan) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. A fine display. Katana (R. Marshall), Sir Lancelot (S.K. Paswan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Former showed out.

1600m: Show Girl (S. Shareef), Lycurgus (Vaibhav) 2-2.5, 1,400/1-47, 1,200/1-32, 1,000/1-17, 600/46. They moved on the bit. Aferpi (Antony) 2-0, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand — Feb 16:

600m: Alvarez (R. Manish) 42. Strode out well. Golden Gear (rb) 45.5. Easy. Kasauli (rb) 47. Moved freely.

