Ascoval wins Usha Stud Plate

June 04, 2022 18:52 IST

Pradeep Annaiah-trained Ascoval (Trevor up) won the Usha Stud Plate, the main event of the races held here on Saturday (June 4). The winner is owned by Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal and Mrs. Geeta Aggarwal.

1. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: LADY SUPREMOS (Yash) 1, Jai Vikram (G. Vivek) 2, Perfect Halo (Rajesh K) 3 and Zhu Zhu Zest (Vishal Bunde) 4. Not run: Gold Gray. 4-1/2, Shd and 4. 1m, 08.12s. ₹42 (w), 16, 12 and 10 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 42, FP: 96, Q: 54, Trinella: 179 and 60, Exacta: 523 and 328. Favourite: Perfect Halo. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria & Mrs. Radhika Narredu. Trainer: S. Narredu.

2. CIVIL SERVICE TROPHY (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): POLISHED GIRL (Suraj) 1, Queenstown (Dashrath Singh) 2, Roman Power (Trevor) 3 and Excellent Ray (Yash) 4. 6-1/2, 3 and 2. 1m, 07.26s. ₹17 (w), 13, 14 and 18 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 42, FP: 60, Q: 36, Trinella: 185 and 103, Exacta: 568 and 349. Favourite: Polished Girl. Owners: Mr. Daulat Chhabria, Mr. K. Kaliyaperumal, Mr. M. Ravi and Mrs. R. Chellam. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

3. RAJA OF BOBBILI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 40 to 65, 5-y-o & over: FOREVER TOGETHER (Suraj) 1, Caracas (Trevor) 2, Capable (J.H. Arul) 3 and Garamond (Akshay K) 4. 3, Hd and 1-3/4. 1m, 27.09s. ₹19 (w), 13, 15 and 17 (p), SHP: 30, THP: 32, FP: 78, Q: 39, Trinella: 248 and 185, Exacta: 326 and 76. Favourite: Forever Together. Owners: Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

4. CIVIL SERVICE TROPHY (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms): LA REINA (Sandesh) 1, Star Admiral (Bhawani Singh) 2, Forty Niner (Rayan) 3 and Urban Borbon (Hindu Singh) 4. 1-3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m, 08.35s. ₹16 (w), 13, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: 26, THP: 45, FP: 45, Q: 31, Trinella: 330 and 211, Exacta: 1,199 and 570. Favourite: La Reina. Owner: Queen’s Gambit Racing Syndicate. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. USHA STUD PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65, 4-y-o & over: ASCOVAL (Trevor) 1, Lord Vader (Bhawani Singh) 2, The Inheritor (J.H. Arul) 3 and Del Mar (Ashhad Asbar) 4. 7-3/4, Nose and 1-1/4. 1m, 13.18s. ₹15 (w), 11, 18 and 16 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 41, FP: 46, Q: 35, Trinella: 131 and 72, Exacta: 756 and 802. Favourite: Ascoval. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal, Mr. Gautam Aggarwal and Mrs. Geeta Aggarwal. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

6. UDHAGAMANDALAM PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 00 to 25: BARONESS (Rajesh K) 1, Stunning Beauty (Arvind Kumar) 2, Frederico (Likith Appu) 3 and Artesian (Vinod Shinde) 4. Not Run: Southernaristocrat. 2, 1 and 1-1/2. 1m, 10.32s. ₹26 (w), 13, 14 and 14 (p), SHP: 40, THP: 41, FP: 139, Q: 87, Trinella: 243 and 134, Exacta: 873 and 838. Favourite: Baroness. Owner: Mr. S.N. Harish. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

Jackpot: ₹386 (164 tkts.); Runner-up: 29 (933 tkts.); Treble (i): 179 (40 tkts.); (ii): 120 (108 tkts.).