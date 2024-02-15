ADVERTISEMENT

Ascoval, West Brook and Corinthian excel

February 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ascoval, West Brook and Corinthian excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 15).

Inner sand:

600m: Dhanteras (R. Pradeep) 40. Strode out well. Femme Fatale (M. Naveen), Basic Instinct (R. Pradeep) 40. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Supercharge (R. Pradeep), Darling Falcon (M. Naveen) 1-7, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: Elite Agent (rb), Quevega (Rajesh K) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Joyful Spirit (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1000m: Maple Leaf (Mark) 1-14.5, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-9.5, 600/41. In fine nick.

1200m: Treasure Chest (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Strode out well. West Brook (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. A fine display.

1400m: Corinthian (Shreyas) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved fluently.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Shubankar (R. Pradeep), Super Marvella (Shreyas), Paradise Beckons (S. Shareef) 1-34, (1,400-600) 50. Shubankar impressed.

CONNECT WITH US