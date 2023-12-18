ADVERTISEMENT

Ascoval, La Belle and Jamari catch the eye

December 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ascoval, La Belle and Jamari catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 18).

Inner sand:

1200m: Snowpiercer (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Tehani (Shreyas) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Pink Jasmine (Darshan) 1-22, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Divo (I. Chisty) 45. Moved on the bit. Katana (R. Pradeep) 43.5. Worked well.

1000m: Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-9, 600/42. A fine display.

1200m: Bourbon Bay (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Saigon (I. Chisty) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42. Strode out well.

1400m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-47, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. La Belle (Kritish) 1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition.

1600m: Jamari (P. Trevor) 1-55, 1,400/1-39, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Granpar (P. Trevor) 1-56, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

Inner sand — Dec 17:

1000m: Sea God (B. Harish), Vayu (rb) 1-10, 600/40. They finished together.

1400m: Shabelle (P. Trevor) 1-37, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Magnetic (R. Pradeep) 44. Moved well. Global Influence (Siddaraju), Priceless Prince (Salman K) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Chililady (rb) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

