Ascoval, Feeling Good, Vibrant Bliss and Southern Force impress

Ascoval, Feeling Good, Vibrant Bliss and Southern Force impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Nov 19).

Outer sand:

600m: The Gallery Time (M. Naveen) 45. Moved on the bit. Power Of Beauty (Arvind) 46. Easy. Royal Whisper (Shreyas), Quick Witted (S. Sachin) 44.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Mystical Forest (rb), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Integra) (Shreyas) 1-16, 600/45. They finished together. Southern Force (Rayan) 1-13, 600/43. Strode out well. Ascoval (P. Trevor) 1-9, 600/40. A pleasing display.

1200m: Joyful Spirit (A. Ramu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Vibrant Bliss (Srinath), The Commanded (D. Patel) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Feeling Good (rb), Recreator (R. Pradeep) 1-28, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1400m: Bharat (P. Trevor) 1-46, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Ring Master (B. Paswan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. In fine condition. Doron (Darshan), Mighty Sparrow (P. Trevor) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. They eased up in the last part. Pharazon (Pavan) 1-45, (1,400-600) 57. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Mega Success (Jagadeesh), Asher (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44. Former finished distance ahead. Mutual Trust (Shreyas), See The Light (P. Trevor) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Flight Of Fancy (R. Pradeep), Coldplay (P. Mani) 1-34, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished distance ahead. Princess Jasmine (rb), Kamet (Antony) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Star Studded (Suraj), Lightning Blitz (Shinde) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45. They finished level. Agrador (B. Paswan), Cool Water (rb) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Circle Of Dreams (Darshan), Einaudi (Shreyas), Allegro Dance (Aliyar) 1-21, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Surprise Fantasy (Tousif), Nozomi (Ikram), Flaming Sword (Srinath) 1-28.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Rising Form (P. Mani), Adomment (R. Pradeep) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Star Admiral (Rayan) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. Jumped out well. Blind Faith (C. Hemanth), Black Diamond (Chandrashekar) 1-33, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. Eleanora (Prabhakaran), Contessina (Suraj) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. A 2-y-o (Fiero - Windsor Forest) (rb), a 2-y-o (Gusto - Stormy Princess) (M. Naveen) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. The Perfect Choice (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Jumped out smartly. Multi Success (Shinde), Most And More (Siddaraju) 1-36, (1,200-600) 45. They jumped out well. A 2-y-o (Deauville - Romantique) (Shareef), Out Into Spotlight (Girish) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They finished level. Burning Arrow (rb), CR Seven (Rajesh K) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 43. They took a level jump. A 2-y-o (Deauville - Kanchanjunga) (Jagadeesh), War Enyo (P. Trevor) 1-29, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Midnight Blue (Shinde), Gold Empire (Suraj) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished four lengths ahead. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Masquenada) (Chetan K), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Bidstone Hill) (P. Trevor) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. They jumped out well. Star Symphony (Prabhakaran), Starry Embrace (Siddaraju) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 48. Former finished three lengths ahead. Hackathon (Rajesh K), Honeypot (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished well ahead. Ice Of Fire (Shareef), Aatherv (Naveen K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41. They finished level. Ruling Dynasty (Mudassar), Desert Shield (Chetan K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 41.5. They took a level jump. Rose Hill (Siddaraju), a 2-y-o (Sanus Per Aquam - African Sky) (Shinde) 1-36, (1,200-600) 45. They jumped out well. Lucero (rb), Leno (S. Sunil) 1-31.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They finished level. Michiko (Naveen K), Sachio (Shareef) 1-33.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished distance ahead. Prokofiev (P. Trevor), a 2-y-o (Phoenix Tower - Sea Bubble) (Chandrashekar) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Hayagriva (Arvind), a 2-y-o (Deauville - Scarborough Fair) (Girish) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. They took a level jump. Refined Aggression (P. Trevor), Imerador (Naveen K) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.