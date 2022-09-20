Ascoval, Ashwa Magadheera, Knotty Dancer and Royal Glory please

Ascoval, Ashwa Magadheera, Knotty Dancer and Royal Glory pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Gerontocrat (Qureshi), War Trail (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. They strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Elite Agent (rb) 44. Easy. Jake (Hindu S) 43.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Royal Glory (B. Paswan) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-7, 600/39. A fine display. Adela (R. Pradeep), Activated (Vivek) 1-13, 600/43. They finished level. Bruce Almighty (Aliyar), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Del Mar (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved attractively. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Automatic (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Knotty Dancer (R. Girish) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40. An excellent display.

1600m: Ahwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They impressed, while the latter joined at 1,200m and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Triple Alliance (Hasib A) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Took a good jump. Caracas (Mark) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Luminary Star (Aliyar), Serai (Darshan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well. Knight In Hooves (Saddam H), Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a level jump. Speakers Corner (Rayan), Love (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Saigon (Nazerul), Noble Ruler (Aliyar) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed.