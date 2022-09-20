Races

Ascoval, Ashwa Magadheera, Knotty Dancer and Royal Glory please

Ascoval, Ashwa Magadheera, Knotty Dancer and Royal Glory pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Sept. 20).

Inner sand:

600m: She’s Innocent (rb) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely.

1200m: Gerontocrat (Qureshi), War Trail (B. Paswan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. They strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Elite Agent (rb) 44. Easy. Jake (Hindu S) 43.5. In fine nick.

1000m: Royal Glory (B. Paswan) 1-11, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Ascoval (Arvind K) 1-7, 600/39. A fine display. Adela (R. Pradeep), Activated (Vivek) 1-13, 600/43. They finished level. Bruce Almighty (Aliyar), Southern Force (Rayan) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Wild Emperor (Nazerul), Tiger Returns (Rayan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. They moved impressively. Del Mar (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Moved attractively. Ashwa Magadheera (Suraj) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently.

1400m: Automatic (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Jai Vikram (B. Paswan) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Knotty Dancer (R. Girish) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/40. An excellent display.

1600m: Ahwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Priceless Gold (Rayan) 1-56, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44. They impressed, while the latter joined at 1,200m and finished level.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Triple Alliance (Hasib A) 1-22, (1,200-600) 40.5. Took a good jump. Caracas (Mark) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out smartly. Luminary Star (Aliyar), Serai (Darshan) 1-32, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well. Knight In Hooves (Saddam H), Golden Vision (M. Naveen) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. They took a level jump. Speakers Corner (Rayan), Love (rb) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. They jumped out well. Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Saigon (Nazerul), Noble Ruler (Aliyar) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed.


