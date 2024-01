Ascoval and Kalamitsi take the honours in the feature events

January 29, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Trainer Pradeep Annaiah’s Ascoval, piloted by P. Trevor, won the South India Sprinters Trial Stakes (1,200m). The winner is the property of Mr. Rajan Agarwal, Mr. Gautam Agarwal & Mrs. Geeta Agarwal.

Kalamitsi (F. Norton astride) clinched the South India Stayers Trial Stakes (2,400m), the chief events of the races held here on Monday (Jan. 29). Mr. Solomon Benveniste, M/s. Deciding Factor. Mr. Tegbir Singh Brar rep. Saranga Racing, Mr. Hemang D. Doctor, Mr. Lokesh Ahuja owns the Attaollahi-trained winner.

Jockey F. Norton and trainer J.E. Mckeown scored a treble on the day.

1. LEOPARDSTOWN HANDICAP: MR STARC (A.S. Peter) 1, Three Of A Kind (Hindu Singh) 2, Raffinato (P. Surya) 3 and Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar) 4. 1, nk and 2. 1m, 13.86s. ₹29 (w), 14, 18 and 20 (p), SHP: 62, THP: 73, Q: 72, Tla: 929. Owner: Mrs. G.R. Sujatha Sree. Trainer: Govindarajan.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. CONDUCTOR HANDICAP (Div. I): NEZIAH (P. Trevor) 1, Swarga (Yash Narredu) 2, Supreme Grandeur (Farid Ansari) 3 and Sensibility (L.A. Rozario) 4. Not run: Senora Bianca. 3-1/2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m, 11.56s. ₹12 (w), 10, 12 and 27 (p), SHP: 29, THP: 51, FP: 29, Q: 20, Tla: 41. Owners: Mr. Marthand Singh Mahindra, Mr. Joydeep Datta Gupta, M/s. Deciding Factor & Mr. SP. Thirunavukkarasu & Mrs. Rina Mahindra. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

3. CONDUCTOR HANDICAP (Div. II): RELIC WARRIOR (Farid Ansari) 1, Sheer Rocks (Inayat) 2 Cynosure (Koshi Kumar) 3 and Aspira (Yash Narredu) 4. 1, hd and lnk. 1m, 11.99s. ₹136 (w), 14, 15 and 20 (p), SHP: 34, THP: 65 FP: 1382, Q: 255, Tla: 4,928. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: N. Rupa.

4. QUEEN ELIZABETH CUP: JOHN WICK (F. Norton) 1, Lavish Girl (Suraj Narredu), 2. Luca (P. Trevor) 3 and Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 4. Shd, 4-3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 13.46s. ₹18 (w), 13, 16 and 21 (p), SHP: 31, THP: 32, FP: 34, Q: 23, Tla: 58. Owners: M/s. Sarainaga Racing, Mr. Kersi H Vacha & Mrs. Vazifdar P.J. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

5. MUKTESHWAR STUD MILLION: GOLD RIDE (F. Norton) 1, Crown Jewel (Yash Narredu) 2, Krishvi (G. Vivek) 3 and Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh) 4. Not run: Charukala. 1-1/2, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m, 6.00s. ₹60 (w), 31 and 10 (p), SHP: 57, THP: 14, FP: 82, Q: 46, Tla: 173. Owner: Mr. M.A.M.R. Muthiah rep. GMMSR Advisory Services. Trainer: J.E. Mckeown.

6. SOUTH INDIA SPRINTERS TRIAL STAKES: ASCOVAL (P. Trevor) 1, Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 2, Star Glory (Suraj Narredu) 3 and O Hansini (R.N. Darshan) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m, 9.71s. ₹73 (w), 26, 10 and 17 (p), SHP: 35, THP: 68, FP: 139, Q: 74, Tla: 554. Owners: Mr. Dean Stephens & Mukteshwar Racing. Trainer: Pradeep.

7. SOUTH INDIA STAYERS TRIAL STAKES: KALAMITSI (F. Norton) 1, Success (Suraj Narredu) 2 and Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 3. Dist and 3/4. 2m, 30.21s. ₹21 (w), SHP: 23, FP: 40. Owners: Mr. Solomon Benveniste, M/s. Deciding Factor, Mr. Tegbir Singh Brar rep, Sarainaga Racing, Mr. Hemang D. Doctor, Mr. Lokesh Ahuja. Trainer: S. Attaollahi.

8. TRACK LIGHTNING HANDICAP: IMPERIAL GESTURE (Suraj Narredu) 1, Multicrown (P. Trevor) 2, Emperor Charmavat (Inayat) 3 and Radiant Joy (P. Vikram) 4. 2-3/4, shd and 7. 1m, 25.94s. ₹18 (w), 10, 32 and 13 (p), SHP: 84, THP: 71, FP: 31, Q: 37, Tla: 582. Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trtainer: Vijay Singh.

Jkt: ₹6,251 (11 tkts.); runner-up: 1,339 (22 tkts); mini jkt.: 11,988 (carried over); tr (i): 318 (51 tkts.), (ii): 728 (27 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.