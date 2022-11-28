Arthur should make amends in Osman Sagar Cup

November 28, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

Trainer M. Srinivas Reddy’s Arthur, who ran a close second in his last start, should make amends in the Osman Sagar Cup, the chief event of Monday’s races.

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (DIV. III) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 1.15 p.m.: 1. Costello (1) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Rhythm Selection (7) Md. Ismail 59, 3. Cabello (5) P. Sai Kumar 58, 4. Golden Forza (3) Vivek G 57.5, 5. Horse O’ War (6) Rafique Sk. 55, 6. Sporting Smile (4) Afroz Khan 53.5, 7. My Rules (2) D.S. Deora 52.5 and 8. Aiza (8) Surya Prakash 51.

1. CABELLO, 2. COSTELLO, 3. SPORTING SMILE

2. SOLITAIRE PLATE (DIV. I) (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III) — 1.50: 1. Exponent (5) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. That’s My Way (9) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. I Am Superman (7) B. Nikhil 59.5, 4. Saint Emilion (8) Santosh Raj 59, 5. Reining Queen (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 6. Sound Echo (2) Vivek G 58, 7. First In Line (3) Surya Prakash 57, 8. Space Time (6) Aneel 56.5 and 9. AR Superior (1) G. Naresh 52.

1. SAINT EMILION, 2. THAT’S MY WAY, 3. EXPONENT

3. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.25: 1. Dream Station (7) M. Madhu Babu 60, 2. Quality Warrior (5) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Humanitarian (2) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 4. Soorya Vahan (8) Md. Ismail 56.5, 5. Sweet Whisper (4) R.S. Jodha 55, 6. Forever Bond (3) Afroz Khan 54.5, 7. Akash (6) Santosh Raj 53.5 and 8. New Hustle (1) B. Nikhil 52.

1. HUMANITARIAN, 2. QUALITY WARRIOR, 3. NEW HUSTLE

4. GADWAL PLATE (1,200m), 5-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 3.00: 1. DRD (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Bedford (10) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. N R I Vision (9) G. Naresh 58.5, 4. Beauty On Parade (4) A.A. Vikrant 56, 5. Shazam (2) D.S. Deora 56, 6. Hashtag (7) Gaurav Singh 53, 7. Mind Reader (6) R.S. Jodha 53, 8. Four One Four (8) Md. Ismail 52.5, 9. Angel Tesoro (1) P. Sai Kumar 51.5 and 10. Classy Dame (3) Afroz Khan 51.5.

1. BEDFORD, 2. SHAZAM, 3. BEAUTY ON PARADE

5. CRACK REGIMENT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,800m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.35: 1. Superstellar (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Exclusive Spark (4) Mohit Singh 58, 3. Team Player (1) Afroz Khan 57.5, 4. Carnival Lady (2) B. Nikhil 56, 5. Queen Blossom (5) Md. Ismail 56, 6. Sucker (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54, 7. Arrowtown (3) P. Sai Kumar 53.5 and 8. Swiss Girl (7) Santosh Raj 52.

1. SUPERSTELLAR, 2. EXCLUSIVE SPARK, 3. TEAM PLAYER

6. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 4.10: 1. City Of Blessing (3) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Arthur (2) P.S. Chouhan 58, 3. Galwan (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 4. Gregor Clegane (6) Vivek G 55, 5. Juramento (5) Akshay Kumar 53, 6. Winning Streak (1) Afroz Khan 53 and 7. Fly Tothe Stars (4) P. Sai Kumar 52.5.

1. ARTHUR, 2. CITY OF BLESSING, 3. JURAMENTO

7. SOLITAIRE PLATE (DIV. II) (1,400m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Ikra (7) Aneel 60, 2. Malahat (40 D.S. Deora 60, 3. Sea Of Class (1) Vivek G 59.5, 4. Silver Lining (5) Rafique Sk. 59, 5. My Marvel (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 6. Red River (8) R.S. Jodha 57.5, 7. Arba Wahed Arba (2) Afroz Khan 57 and 8. Good Tidings (6) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. GOOD TIDINGS, 2. SEA OF CLASS, 3. MALAHAT

Day’s best: Arthur.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7; Mini jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.