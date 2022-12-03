Artemis Inganica should win the Golconda 1000 Guineas

December 03, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Hyderabad

The 3-year-old filly Artemis Inganica, who hails from trainer Neil Darashah’s yard, should win the Golconda 1000 Guineas, the first classic of the Hyderabad winter season at the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 4).

ADVERTISEMENT

1. HARIDWAR PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 1.10 p.m.: 1. N R I Superpower (6) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Princess Daka (3) Antony Raj 58, 3. Nightmare (4) G. Naresh 56.5, 4. Just Incredible (7) Aneel 56, 5. Advance Guard (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 6. Yesterday (5) Surya Prakash 54.5 and 7. Dream Station (1) Abhay Singh 54.

1. N R I SUPERPOWER, 2. PRINCESS DAKA, 3. DREAM STATION

2. ZURBARAN PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only (Cat. II) – 1.45: 1. Lucky Zone (4) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 2. Shadow Of The Moon (9) D.S. Deora 56, 3. Splendour On Grass (1) Koushik 56, 4. That’s My Love (2) Mohit Singh 56, 5. Bold Beauty (5) Santosh Raj 54.5, 6. Calista Girl (3) B. Nikhil 54.5, 7. Flashing Memories (6) Gaurav Singh 54.5, 8. Proud Girl (8) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 9. Windsor (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. WINDSOR, 2. PROUD GIRL, 3. SHADOW OF THE MOON

3. K.R. ARVIND REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II) — 2.15: 1. AYR (10) Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Exotic Dancer (8) A.A. Vikrant 57, 3. Malaala (7) D.S. Deora 56.5, 4. Dyanoosh (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 5. Hard To Toss (4) Santosh Raj 56, 6. Gregor Clegane (3) Aneel 55, 7. Kancha (11) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Nugget (5) P.S. Chouhan 53.5, 9. Sally (1) G. Naresh 53.5, 10. Costello (2) Vivek G 53 and 11. Southern Act (9) Abhay Singh 53.

1. KANCHA, 2. NUGGET, 3. MALAALA

4. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 2.45: 1. Barbet (9) B. Nikhil 60.5, 2. Miss Marvellous (7) B.R. Kumar 60.5, 3. Thanks (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 4. Star Medal (10) Afroz Khan 57.5, 5. Silk (8) Koushik 56, 6. Horse O’ War (4) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 7. Apex Star (6) Santosh Raj 53, 8. Hot Seat (2) Mohit Singh 53, 9. Cape Town (3) D.S. Deora 51.5, 10. Siri (1) Md. Ismail 51 and 11. My Way Or Highway (11) Abhay Singh 50.

1. THANKS, 2. BARBET, 3. STAR MEDAL

5. DODLA PRATAP CHANDER REDDY MEMORIAL MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only — 3.15: 1. Commanding Knight (4) Santosh Raj 56, 2. Encore (3) Gaurav Singh 56, 3. Hemping Vazra (6) Mukesh Kumar 56, 4. High Command (1) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Rising Tycoon (2) Antony Raj 56, 6. Armoury (5) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 7. She Can (7) Akshay Kumar 54.5.

1. HIGH COMMAND, 2. SHE CAN, 3. ARMOURY

6. AIR COMMAND CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 3.45: 1. Bangor On Dee (6) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Starwalt (7) P.S. Chouhan 59.5, 3. Hoping Cloud (1) Mohit Singh 58, 4. City Cruise (2) R.S. Jodha 57, 5. Special And Thong (3) B. Nikhil 54.5, 6. Alpine Girl (4) Santosh Raj 54, 7. Amalfitana (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 8. Sorry Darling (8) Rafique Sk. 52.5.

1. BANGOR ON DEE, 2. STARWALT, 3. HOPING CLOUD

7. GOLCONDA 1000 GUINEAS (Gr. 2) (1,600m), (Terms) Fillies, 3-y-o only — 4.15: 1. Arrowette (6) R.N. Darshan 57, 2. Artemis Ignacia (3) P.S. Chouhan 57, 3. Ballerina (4) Mukesh Kumar 57, 4. Elusive (2) Akshay Kumar 57, 5. Queen Envied (5) Antony Raj 57 and 6. Tiger Mountain (1) Suraj Narredu 57.

1. ARTEMIS IGNACIA, 2. QUEEN ENVIED

8. ARDENT KNIGHT PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III) — 4.45: 1. Crimson Rose (5) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 2. Bellagio (9) Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Cabello (2) Koushik 58, 4. Divine Connection (7) R.S. Jodha 57, 5. Blue Brigade (8) Rafique Sk. 55.5, 6. Star Cruise (10) Aneel 53.5, 7. Burgundy Black (3) D.S. Deora 53, 8. Ilango (1) Santosh Raj 51, 9. Life Is Good (6) Md. Ismail 51 and 10. Master Touch (4) Surya Prakash 51.

1. CRIMSON ROSE, 2. BELLAGIO, 3. STAR CRUISE

Day’s Best: CRIMSON ROSE

Jackpot: 3, 4, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

ADVERTISEMENT