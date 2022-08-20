Artemis Ignacia, Slainte and Pense’e impress

August 20, 2022 17:50 IST

Artemis Ignacia, Slainte and Pense’e impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (August 20).

Inner sand:

1000m: High Opinion (rb) 1-7, 600/42. In fine trim.

Outer sand: 600m: Brooklyn Supreme (rb) 45. Easy.

1000m: Pense’e (Ranjeet) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently.

1200m: Baba Voss (Mark) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Slainte (Hindu S), Andorra (Saqlain) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Former impressed. Super Gladiator (R. Ravi) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Strode out well.

1400m: Artemis Igacia (Likith) 1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. In fine nick.

1600m: Karanveer (Shreyas) 1-58, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Pleased.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1400m: Skyfire (P. Surya), Ultimate Choice (Salman K) 1-37, (1,400-600) 53. They jumped out smartly and finished together.