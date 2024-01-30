ADVERTISEMENT

Art Of Romance, Elfin Knight and Stellantis impress

January 30, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Art Of Romance, Elfin Knight and Stellantis impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 30).

Inner sand:

600m: Smile Of Beauty (Mark) 40. Easy. Max Mueller (rb), Embosom (rg) 39.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1000m: Emeraldo (S. Shareef) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Shaped well. Recreator (rb), Sling Shot (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. They finished together.

1200m: Oxytocin (R. Pradeep), Born Dancer (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: Stellantis (Shreyas) 1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 45. Moved freely. Mega Success (Jagadeesh) 44. In fine condition. Irish Rockstar (Saqlain) 45. Moved on the bit. Sherouk (Saqlain), Foi (rb) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Elfin Knight (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Art Of Romance (Mark) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. All Attractive (P. Ramesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Bowen (Mark) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Invincible (Saqlain) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/46. Eased up.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Amazing Ruler (Shreyas), Windcleaver (Saddam H) 1-23, (1,200-600) 40.5. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Felisa (rb) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 45.5. Jumped out well. Amazing Stride (D. Patel) 1-26, (1,200-600) 41. Took a good Jump. Promiseofthefuture (rb), Jordano (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They took a good jump and finished together. Adelanto (Arvind K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well. Puranjaya (A. Ramu), Praia Do Cassino (Surya) 1-31, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former slowly out and finished level.

