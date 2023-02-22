ADVERTISEMENT

Art Gallery, Cyrenius, Isnt She Beautiful, Capri Girl and King Of War shine

February 22, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Art Gallery, Cyrenius, Isnt She Beautiful, Capri Girl and King Of War shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Feb. 22).

Outer sand:

600m: Divo (R. Pradeep) 46. Easy. Raffles (Ashok) 46. Moved freely.

1000m: Capri Girl (R. Pradeep) 1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Katana (Srinath) 1-15.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Isnt She Beautiful (Nazerul) 1-11.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Golden Oaks (Akram) 1-13.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well.

1200m: Adjustment (Akram) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Art Gallery (A. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. In fine nick. Cyrenius (Akram) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine condition. Golden Peaks (R. Pradeep), Spirit Of The Rose (Lakhan) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They finished level. Scarlet Ibis (Salman K), Anakin (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Shubankar (R. Pradeep) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Maintains form.

1400m: King Of War (Salman K), Golden Time (rb) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Jake (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-31.5, 1,000/1-16.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Mazal Tov (Srinath) 1-42, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up in the last part.

